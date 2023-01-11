PEJU WINERY CELEBRATES 40 YEARS AND LAUNCHES NEW PHILANTHROPY PROGRAM

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, PEJU Province Winery —the family owned and operated winery in the heart of Rutherford—celebrates its 40th anniversary and looks ahead to the next 40 years by launching a new philanthropic initiative and community partnership, museum experience on the property, and a series of events at the estate and across the country.

With this milestone also comes the formal transition of ownership from founders Tony and Herta "HB" Peju to daughters Lisa and Ariana. An industry trailblazer, Tony Peju redefined Napa Valley four decades ago with the family's garage tasting room—the first of its kind—as he championed the right of grape growers to sell their wine directly to consumers. In founding PEJU Winery, the Peju family broke the mold and created the Wine Country experience that visitors know and love today. With the next generation at the helm, PEJU continues to operate with a hands-on, boutique approach and a "guest first" mentality as the Peju family looks towards another four decades of hospitality.

The Heart of PEJU

To honor 40 years in the Napa Valley community, PEJU announces the formal launch of The Heart of PEJU —a new philanthropic initiative to support local families through the work of The Monarch Justice Center . A new Napa Valley family center, The Monarch Justice Center provides comprehensive care, advocacy, and resources to all survivors of trauma and abuse. On a mission to create a safer, more equitable community where everyone can thrive, The Monarch Justice Center supports the families of Napa Valley and aligns with the PEJU pillars of accessibility, authenticity, and legacy. Through The Heart of PEJU and in honor of the 40th anniversary, the Peju family has committed to a donation of $40,000 in 2023.

"We are thrilled to announce The Heart of PEJU program and are honored to partner with The Monarch Justice Center in order to give back to Napa Valley and other families in our hometown," said co-owner Ariana Peju. "Family is at the heart of PEJU, and we look forward to supporting and serving our community and customers for generations to come."

"The support of The Heart of PEJU will allow us to improve and expand our services to survivors of violence in Napa County as we work with a wide array of partners to make systemic improvements and create a safer, healthier, and more just community," said Hayley Pescetti, Director of The Monarch Justice Center. "We are incredibly grateful to PEJU and the Peju family for highlighting our work and joining the cause."

PEJU will launch additional donation channels through other 2023 programming, and will continue to support the important work of The Monarch Justice Center through The Heart of PEJU in the years ahead.

PEJU Legacy Experience

In the spirit of bringing the past into its future, the winery has announced plans for a new immersive museum: the PEJU Legacy Experience. Housed in the loft of the iconic estate tower—the tallest structure in Napa at the time of its completion—the Legacy Experience honors founders Tony & Herta Peju, the Rutherford estate's notable history, and the family's expansive plans for the future. A self-guided tour, the Legacy Experience will feature family photography compiled by Herta Peju—including archives of co-owners Lisa and Ariana growing up on the estate—vintage memorabilia, trends of the time, and captures the growth and evolution of PEJU across its prominent 40-year history. Slated to open this summer, the immersive timeline will cover PEJU from its inception in 1983 through to present day operations and beyond.

40th Anniversary Activities

To celebrate this year's significant milestone, PEJU guests will enjoy a host of new activities, promotions, and collections throughout 2023. For the first time, PEJU Winemaker Sara Fowler will host an intimate Barrel EXP tasting event to share her experimental process and winemaking philosophy, accented by professional cooper demonstrations. PEJU Chef Nicolas Montañez will also prepare a coursed wine and food pairing that explores how cooking with wood can take flavors to new dimensions.

In a new year-long program, PEJU will release a special library Reserve wine each month to commemorate its 40-year milestone. Club PEJU will also be heading out on the road, with member-only events hosted by Lisa Peju and Sara Fowler in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The first private Club PEJU event will take place on February 9 in Miami, FL.

To learn more about PEJU and the 40th Anniversary, visit peju.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook @pejuwinery for the latest events, releases, and news.

About PEJU Winery

Situated in the heart of Napa Valley, PEJU Winery was founded by industry trailblazers Tony and Herta "HB" Peju, who broke the mold and designed the Wine Country experience that guests know and love today. A family-owned and operated estate comprising six vineyard estates totaling 616 acres, PEJU is now helmed by second-generation owners Lisa and Ariana Peju alongside longtime winemaker Sara Fowler. The Rutherford estate is an ode to beauty, in wine and art alike, anchored by a whimsical 50-foot tower, immaculate gardens, a curated sculpture collection, and a stunning stained glass window from 1906. Known for its warm hospitality and approachable exploration, PEJU crafts wines for every palette and offers unique tasting and pairing experiences at the estate that highlight each varietal. PEJU will celebrate its 40th Anniversary in 2023, and more information can be found at peju.com.

