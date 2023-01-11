Onbe Garners Four Best Workplace Awards from Built In

For Two Consecutive Years, Onbe is Recognized by Built In and for the First Time, for National Awards

CHICAGO and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onbe, a market-leading corporate disbursements platform, announced it has earned four awards in Built In's 2023 Best Places To Work Awards—specifically, the Remote Best Midsize Place to Work, Remote Best Place to Work, U.S. Best Midsize Place to Work and U.S. Best Place to Work awards. This is the second year in a row that Built In has recognized Onbe, and the first year that Onbe has won awards nationally. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest technology markets across the U.S.

Onbe is a market-leading corporate disbursements platform. (PRNewsfoto/Onbe) (PRNewswire)

"We strive to create a culture at Onbe that attracts the top minds in fintech and nurtures that talent, wherever they may be," said Jennifer Garrison, chief people officer at Onbe. "It's an honor to be recognized for that work by Built In and a reminder that our work to build an inclusive, strong and top-performing culture is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our employees."

Onbe's leadership implemented a work from anywhere culture during the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining physical offices near Philadelphia and Chicago, giving employees the autonomy to determine how and where they do their best work. To deliver strong business results, the shift to remote work intensified the need to focus on the entire person, from their physical wellbeing to their mental health, while investing in the technologies that bring out the best in employees. Onbe worked to foster inclusivity while empowering employees to pursue their passions, leading to the creation of multiple employee resource groups, monthly communications and forums centered on learning, and dialogue about diversity and global issues. Onbe also created a Learning & DEI team and functions to lead career mapping and pathing to underscore and support its intentionality around hiring and leading a diverse group of people.

"While teams across Onbe are driving innovation to modernize the payments experience for our clients every day, we are committed to fostering a community that attracts top talent and provides a strong community for that talent to thrive," said Bala Janakiraman, CEO of Onbe. "Being recognized for this work reinforces the importance of having a people-first culture in a technology-driven industry."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first culture offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," said Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

About Onbe

With more than 25 years of industry experience and offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, Onbe is a fintech that manages and modernizes customer and workforce disbursements for corporate clients ranging from mid-market to the Fortune 500. Onbe's team of experts and technology platform offers clients a turnkey solution to offload their entire B2C payment operations, relieving them of the cost, complexity and risk that come with orchestrating these payments in-house. Backed by top-tier investors, Onbe delivers on today's consumer expectations for instant, digital and seamless payments. To learn more, visit www.onbe.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Joseph Netto, Sr. Director of Communications

Joseph.netto@onbe.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Onbe