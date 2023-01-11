Mayor Lyles Proclaims Jan. 22-Jan. 28 "Charlotte School Choice Week," Recognizes Options as Crucial for Kids' Education

Charlotte area schools, organizations, and families to hold 250 events during the thirteenth annual celebration of school choice

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Vi Lyles has officially declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 to be School Choice Week in Charlotte. Her official declaration of "Charlotte School Choice Week" joins the decision of local leaders nationwide of recognizing the Week and encouraging its observance.

The proclamation highlights the importance of high-quality education options for the success of Charlotte's kids. It also recognizes the importance of options as an opportunity to enhance the vibrancy and success of the community.

"Charlotte School Choice Week" is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a weeklong national celebration of K-12 education that takes place during the last week of January.

Parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 787 activities across the state of North Carolina–– student showcase, school fairs, rallies, and much more –– all of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have or want to have, for their children's education.

More than 25,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.

"Supporting school choice and generating awareness of the school choice is a way to put kids first when it comes to education", said Andrew Campanella, president and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "Mayor Lyle's proclamation recognizes the importance of options for families and reaffirms that all children should have access to the highest quality education possible."

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

