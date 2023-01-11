MagicLinks Honored with Built In's Esteemed 2023 'Best Places To Work' Awards

Honoring companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S.



VENICE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that MagicLinks was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, MagicLinks earned a place on " Best Places to Work in Los Angeles " and " Best Startups to Work for in Los Angeles ". The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"People are the heart of MagicLinks," says Brian Nickerson, CEO, and Co-Founder of MagicLinks. "I couldn't be more excited by our talent, and this tremendous recognition for the culture we've built."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth, and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals rely on Built In to stay ahead of tech trends, news, and skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In serves 2,000 innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500.

ABOUT MAGICLINKS

MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world's leading consumer Brands. MagicLinks' proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness, engagement, and sales across social media. The platform provides scalable, data-backed eCommerce solutions with dependable ROI and full-funnel reporting, while also providing Creators with a reliable way to earn and grow their business.

