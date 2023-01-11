LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 113 HOMESITES FOR A NEW COMMUNITY IN ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

New High Performance, Single-Family Homes Coming Soon to Apopka, Florida

APOPKA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it closed on 113 homesites for a new community in Apopka, Florida in Northwest Orange County.

"We're excited to announce we have closed on 113 new homesites in Northwest Orange County, which marks our entrance into the great city of Apopka," said Jeff Wochner, Central Florida Division President, Landsea Homes. "Demand for housing is strong and continues to grow in this region of Central Florida, and we look forward to bringing a new collection of our High Performance single-family homes to home buyers very soon."

Landsea Homes' collection of single-family homes in the new Oak View master planned community are expected to range from 1,600 to 3,500 square feet on 55-foot lots. Land development is anticipated to begin this spring and sales are slated to begin in early 2024 when the model homes are completed.

Oak View amenities will include walking trails, a tot lot, ample recreational space and exercising stations.

Apopka is a city in Orange County, Florida and centrally located 13 miles northwest of Orlando amid Florida's beautiful backdrop of lakes, springs and forests. Residents can enjoy fishing on Lake Apopka, canoe from Wekiva Springs State Park or cycle along 22 miles of the West Orange Trail. Apopka consists of about 54,000 residents and an expanding business community.

"Apopka is a great place to live due to its excellent transportation options to the majority of the region's major employment centers, its small-town charm with locally owned businesses and tree-lined neighborhoods as well as abundant recreation opportunities," added Wochner.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

