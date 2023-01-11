Internova PLUS Event to Shape the Future of Travel Collaboration

Internova brings together top luxury travel advisors from its three business divisions and the world's most influential travel providers



NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies, is redefining how luxury travel providers, travel agencies and advisors collaborate at the inaugural Internova PLUS event, Jan. 17-20 in San Diego, California.

"Our ethos for Internova PLUS is to bring balance to the discourse surrounding luxury travel; and how best to inspire and serve our mutual luxury travelers," said Albert Herrera, Executive Vice President, Partner Relations at Internova. "We believe everyone from the emerging Travel Advisor to the seasoned General Manager to the owner of a global tour operator adds value to the conversation. Only together can we create the equation that will solve the needs of tomorrow's luxury travelers."

Internova PLUS will be held at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, an idyllic landscape to take participants out of the "ballroom box" and into settings that push the boundaries of traditional event programming. Attendees will be urged to delve deeper into the possibilities of their role in the luxury travel community. They will be tasked with tackling tough industry topics in "Think Tank" sessions designed to capitalize on the creative dynamics within each group. Additionally, one-to-one meetings and structured networking pursuits will foster imagination, collaboration and connection. The event's intimate, innovative approach promises to yield exponential rewards to its elite attendees.

Just 125 of Internova's 100,000 travel advisors from ALTOUR, Global Travel Collection and Travel Leaders Group, which includes Travel Leaders Network and Nexion Travel Group, were invited to participate in this exclusive event. The travel advisors in attendance represent more than $300 million in annual luxury travel sales. Both partner and advisor participants were invited to attend based on the criteria of outstanding sales, innovative approach to business or product development and leadership. A special group of new-to-industry advisors and emerging travel companies such as Journey Costa Rica, Space Perspective and the much-lauded Passalacqua were also tapped to join.

"When planning for PLUS, we segmented our attendees in a less conventional manner to ensure future editions of PLUS provide the same energy and opportunity for participants," said Herrera. "We know it is important to partners to have the opportunity to connect with a fresh group of buyers each year instead of duplicating the event with the 'usual suspects.'"

Among the 85 supplier partners scheduled to attend are hotel groups Hyatt Hotels, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Marriot International Luxury Brands, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Accor; cruise lines Ama Waterways and Explora; tour operators Ultimate Jet Vacations and Tauck Tours; and destination management companies including I.D.I Travel – Italy & France, Via Tours Croatia, Tempo VIP and Queen of Clubs.

Internova PLUS comes after two successful daylong SELECT Marketplace events held by Internova in New York City and London in 2022, which were designed to create new opportunities in luxury travel by bringing together advisors and suppliers.

