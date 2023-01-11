Heisenberg Robotics Debuts LawnMeister™ Autonomous All-in-One Lawn Care Robot at CES 2023

LawnMeister H1 is the first plug and play robotic lawnmower providing multiple lawn care features including autonomous mowing, edge trimming, leaf blowing and more

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heisenberg Robotics, designer and manufacturer of smart lawn and garden robots with advanced AI, made its debut at CES and showcased the LawnMeister lawn care robot to the audience and media. This new robotic mower features the Heisenberg Pilot System (HPS), which uses robotic vision and AI to achieve automatic mapping, route planning and object avoidance for all types of lawns. LawnMeister's unique modular design makes it the first robotic mower that can perform autonomous mowing, edge trimming, leaf blowing and fertilizing, all with a simple press of a button in the smartphone app.

Lots of consumers and distributors from all over the world gather in LawnMeiter Booth and show great interests in the product. (PRNewswire)

LawnMeister provides consumers with beautifully manicured lawns without the hassle of weekly yard work. Compared to earlier generation robotic mowers, LawnMeister does not require complicated installation of perimeter cables or base stations. It memorizes and creates a 3D map of the lawn after a single walkthrough, sets virtual boundaries, and arranges optimal work schedules on its own. It can even automatically adjust cutting height and frequency based on grass type, the season and the weather.

"When it comes to robotic lawn mowers, we have yet to see a simple to use product that offers a complete lawn care solution," said Ethan Qian, CMO of Heisenberg Robotics. "LawnMeister is designed to be intelligent, reliable, and most importantly, ready to use out of the box. It's a product for anyone looking for smarter lawn care, whether you are a lawn care enthusiast or someone who just wants to spend more time with friends and family. With LawnMeister, mowing has never been so easy."

LawnMeister is also designed with safety in mind. Strategically positioned blades and active obstacle avoidance enable the robot to safely navigate around people and animals. Its motor control system and drivetrain integrate with multiple sensors to navigate all kinds of terrains, including complex multi-zones and steep slopes.

The LawnMeister H1 is the most intelligent robotic lawn mower to go on the market, providing homeowners with beautifully manicured lawns and saving them the hassle of laborious and mundane yard work. It is also the first robotic Lawn Mower with Modular design — Powered by lithium ion batteries, this self-charging fully autonomous lawn robot takes care of the time-consuming tasks of mowing, trimming, leaf blowing, sweeping, and even watering with a simple press of a button in the smartphone app. (PRNewswire)

LawnMeister will launch a crowdfunding campaign soon in February 2023 and two models for half-acre and one-acre lawns respectively will be available then. Visit https://heisenberg-robotics.com/pages/lawn-meister to learn more.

About Heisenberg Robotics

Heisenberg Robotics' mission is to advance automation and sustainability in lawn care by bringing user friendly lawn and garden robots to market. The company designs and develops autonomous robots with advanced AI for consumer and commercial applications. With expertise in developing Level 3 to Level 4 autonomous driving systems, Heisenberg Robotics is bringing cutting edge innovations to lawns and communities around the world.

