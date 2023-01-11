FLEXSCREEN AUTOMATED MANUFACTURING LINE WINS 2023 BIG INNOVATIONS AWARD

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen announced today that its new Automated Manufacturing Line has been named a winner in the 2023 BIG Innovations Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. FlexScreen was named among 11 executives, 55 companies, and 91 products from around the globe in this year's winner's circle.

"To be mentioned in the same breath as corporate giants like Pepsi and Hewlett-Packard is a real honor," said Joe Altieri, Inventor & CEO of FlexScreen. "We always wanted to be able to license our technology, but it was initially too complicated and expensive. So we partnered with the premier automation company in the window and door industry and challenged them to simplify our process. The introduction of FlexScreen's Automated Manufacturing Line allows, for the first time, a licensing option for window manufacturers to produce FlexScreen in-house with half the workforce in a fraction of the space. This is a real game-changer for us and the window industry as a whole."

"Innovation is the life force for many organizations as the world and our culture continue to evolve," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are honored to award these executives, companies, and products the BIG Innovation award this year."

About FlexScreen www.flexscreen.com

FlexScreen is the world's first and only flexible window screen. No bulky aluminum frame to bend, dent, or break; no paint to color match, chip, or scratch; and zero attachment hardware. The innovative, effortless, and sleek design installs and removes in seconds, hides inside the window's screen track for an uninterrupted view, and is durable enough to last a lifetime. FlexScreen continues to revolutionize the window industry with its patented, cutting-edge technology.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

