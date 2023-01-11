Element Delivers $200 Genome on AVITI™ Benchtop Sequencing System

New throughput-based model allows customers of all sizes to benefit from flexibility and lowest cost today

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc.— the developer of an innovative DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics — announced a new throughput-based option for its AVITI System that provides the highest quality sequencing on a benchtop for as low as $200 a genome, or $2 per gigabase. For single cell sequencing, the new model offers potential costs as low as $0.60 per million reads, with sequencing runs finishing in less than 24 hours.

Element Biosciences (PRNewsfoto/Element Biosciences) (PRNewswire)

"Our goal is to enable labs everywhere to produce high-quality data at the lowest cost," said Molly He, PhD, Element CEO and Co-Founder, speaking today at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. "Making a $200 genome available on benchtop systems today is an important milestone in that mission."

Element's throughput-based model allows customers of all sizes the flexibility to benefit from AVITI's groundbreaking innovation. It is available today, subject to volume purchase requirements and other terms and conditions. Customers with existing high throughput can take advantage of volume-based prices to bring costs even lower. Customers who anticipate future growth can buy only the instrumentation they need now, while establishing a stepwise path to $200 genomes as they expand over time, without the need for disruptive equipment changes.

"We are excited to work with Element Biosciences to provide additional value to our genomics sequencing customers in the agriculture market," said Dr. Jason Lilly, VP International Business, Neogen Corporation. "The model announced today allows Neogen laboratories around the globe to offer excellent genomics services closer to our customers, at a faster turnaround time, without the need for batching or consolidating samples at one central location, thereby enhancing our global service model. The Element Biosciences AVITI is redefining the capabilities of a benchtop sequencer."

"AVITI was built to lead a movement to increase the access of high-quality sequencing and offer the freedom of genomics science studies without waiting to batch samples," said Michael Previte, PhD, Element Chief Technology Officer, SVP of R&D and Co-Founder. "While we are only at the beginning of our innovation cycle, AVITI is the only ubiquitous sequencing solution on the market today that delivers the unrivaled combination of cost, quality, turnaround time and long-read solutions."

For details about the program, please contact an Element sales representative here: https://www.elementbiosciences.com/200-dollar-genome

Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com .

Media Contact:

Kristi Heim

Element Biosciences

Kristi.Heim@elembio.com

Michael Galfetti

Mission North

elementbiosciences@missionnorth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Element Biosciences