Yadea Targets the US Market with the Launch of Three New E-bike Models at CES 2023

The electric two-wheeler maker showcases new e-bikes at CES following its participation in EUROBIKE and EICMA

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. The appearance at the annual event is a key and strategic step in its globalization roadmap for 2023. The firm unveiled a range of new e-bike models at the exhibition, including Innovator, URider S and Trooper 01, with the aim of revolutionizing the travel experience for bike riders across North America.

Yadea's new e-bike Trooper 01 on display at CES 2023 (PRNewswire)

This is following by Yadea's successful participation in EUROBIKE and EICMA in 2022 when the brand showcased a number of new electrically-powered motorcycles, bicycles, mopeds, and kick scooters and drew the attention of dealers.

Yadea's three exhibits of two-wheelers using its proprietary intelligent motor technology became highlights of CES 2023

Yadea Group started producing e-bikes five years ago and built an R&D team with graduates from Tsinghua University. Of note is that 90% of the motors installed in its e-bikes were developed in-house.

Yadea's proprietary intelligent motor comes with a maximum torque of 100Nm and a multi-sensor integrated algorithm that can accurately determine the rider's intention, with the torque sensor accuracy reaching 0.01Nm. With no internal connectors, the motor has the least number of parts in the industry, minimizing the possibility of interference while making it easier to repair and replace.

Notably, Innovator, which received the IDEA Bronze Award and Japan's Good Design Award, features a magnesium monocoque casting body, as well as front and rear single-arm design, folding size down to 9.535 feet in tandem with an exclusive design for the storage mount, all of which come together to deliver an outstanding travel experience and make it the ideal transportation tool for commuters. In addition, Innovator also leverages Yadea's proprietary TorqueTronic technology to enhance the riding experience by making the gear change smoother.

URider S comes equipped with a large capacity and high-density LG18650 lithium battery, a 48V 3 Amp fast charger (4-5 hour charging) as well as front and rear racks with large loading capacities.

One of the highlights of Trooper 01 is its similarity to a straddle motorcycle in terms of appearance. The e-bike comes loaded with powerful high-energy density lithium cells in addition to wide tires and superior disc brakes that ensure a safe riding experience even on bumpy and poorly paved roads.

Furthermore, the solution comes in a twin-motor 1,000W version and a single-motor 750W version, both boasting the Electronic Limited Slip Differential (ELSD) technology that delivers better safety performance by preventing slippage loss of control during starting and climbing. The dedicated TFT-LCD display enables real-time status display of the front and rear motors. The rider can easily switch between the vehicle's multiple modes, including front single drive, rear single drive, timely dual drive and full-time dual drive. With functionalities that can be customized according to personal preferences, the e-bike delivers a more entertaining and novel riding experience.

Yadea enters the US market with the rollout of new two-wheelers ideal for medium- or short-haul travel

To capitalize on the expansive opportunities brought about by the rapid growth of the US market, Yadea plans to roll out a series of local marketing campaigns championing Trooper 01, URider S and Innovator this year, with the aim of driving the brand's growth in the market by supporting and collaborating with its local partners.

At the same time, Yadea has been building and expanding its presence across multiple channels. Besides the launch of its official website for e-bike products (https://store.yadea.com), the company has also built e-bike logistics facilities and aftersales warehouses in several Western and Midwestern states in the US in a move to provide timely aftersales support. The e-bike maker also sought to expand the dealership network by attracting investment at this year's CES.

Yadea is confident that with the combination of quality, technologies and services, the firm is well-positioned to provide extraordinary products and services to local consumers in the near future while enhancing the experience for e-bike users.

About Yadea

To date, Yadea, the world's largest and best-selling two-wheeler brand, has sold products to 70+ million users in over 100 countries and regions, and has a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide. Notably, the firm has led in sales among the world's two-wheeler makers for five consecutive years. With its brand mission of "Electrify Your Life", the world's leading developer and manufacturer of electrical two-wheelers continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

