Revolutionary Workout Machine The DB Method Partners with Fitness Icon Jillian Michaels

The fitness professional will showcase the benefits of the at-home workout device and how it can be used in rehab and recovery

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-in-one home workout machine, The DB Method, has partnered with celebrity personal trainer, Jillian Michaels, to share the range of benefits of the beloved machine and how it helped her recover from a serious back injury. The DB Method machine increases gluteal, core, pelvic floor and lower body strength, and improves gluteal shape, fitness and energy levels.

"In 2021, I fractured my spine in a life-changing fall and couldn't even walk for 3 months," said fitness entrepreneur Jillian Michaels. "As part of my recovery, I came across The DB Method machine and it changed my life! It takes all of the pressure off of your back and knees, and transfers the focus to the glutes and core for training that is painless and effective."

Jillian joins a group of A-listers such as Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Martha Stewart, Ayesha Curry and Tracee Ellis Ross that are fans of The DB Method and have seen noticeable results from the machine. Scientifically-proven to target the glutes better than traditional squats, this at-home workout method has been shown to strengthen the muscles around the knee joint, take pressure off of the spine, and help with the prevention of pelvic floor dysfunction in both women and men and, in some cases, to lessen urinary incontinence.

The DB Method was created by former competitive runner, Erika Rayman, who was frustrated when trying to find an exercise to efficiently target and activate her glutes without aggravating her knee pain and sciatica. Rayman spent 4 years working to create a machine and method that draws on reactive neuromuscular training techniques and allows those with back and knee issues to squat without pressure on the joints and to relieve pressure on the spine.

"When I created The DB Method, I wanted to formulate a technique that gave real results - I just knew there had to be a better way" said The DB Method founder, Erika Rayman. "The machine changes the way people work out, whether they are looking to hyper-target the glutes or create a total-body workout routine at home. The method really comes alive in our app, where our certified trainers guide you through workouts catered to any fitness, rehabilitation or recovery goal."

The DB Method's easy-to-use app offers various workouts, programs and challenges from beginner to advanced levels. Add-on accessories, such as resistance bands, sliders, and a weighted belt called the DreamBelt, allows further customization of the intensity of your squats and workouts. The machine is lightweight, and quickly folds up, making it easy to store in a closet, or under a bed. The DB Method is sold on thedbmethod.com for $329.00.

About The DB Method

As a former competitive runner, Erika Rayman was frustrated with trying to find an exercise to efficiently target and activate her glutes, the largest muscle group in the body and, arguably, the hardest to activate. A personal trainer taught her specialist glute activation techniques that enhanced her running performance with less knee and back pain, and transformed her body.

Erika set out to create an at-home squat machine to reproduce these results without the expensive and inconvenient personal training sessions. Aligning perfect form with seamlessly supported motion, The DB Method launched in 2017 as the world's first biomechanically-correct squat machine – delivering an accessible, total body workout at home.

