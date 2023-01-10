Nulogy Launches "Nulogy Connect" to Enable Bilateral Communication & Collaboration Between Supply Chain Partners

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, today announced the launch of the company's newest addition to its Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform (MESCBN): Nulogy Connect. The solution helps businesses bolster their service levels and speed-to-market by enabling seamless connectivity between their own software solutions and that of their customers and suppliers.

Nulogy Connect leverages advanced low-code, no-code technology to make it simple, easy, and cost-effective for customers to connect with their trading partners. The solution also automates and accelerates the delivery of operational data to ensure that both internal and external teams stay in sync and are making decisions based on accurate, timely data.

Jason Tham, Nulogy CEO and co-founder, said, "Supply chains continue to be challenged by disruptions and uncertainty, which reinforces the need for better visibility, collaboration, connectivity, and integration amongst partners. Nulogy Connect delivers speed and cost efficiencies by enabling organizations to integrate into their other technology solutions while minimizing required IT or third party support."

The solution enables organizations to:

Improve collaboration and synchronization with trading partners through robust, cost-effective, and flexible integrations

Create their own email and SMS notifications and workflow automations using simple, low-code interface

Support productivity and efficiency improvements with custom workflows, while increasing agility and responsiveness

"Nulogy Connect offers MSI Express the ability to perform its own integrations between Nulogy and other applications to automate data connectivity in a user-friendly, yet feature-rich manner," said David Freed, CIO at Nulogy customer MSI Express. "It enables us to drive exception handling in a more sustainable and scalable manner, thereby lowering cost and improving outcomes for our customers."

The solution is available immediately for existing Nulogy customers and prospective customers. For more information about the solution, please visit www.nulogy.com or contact your Nulogy representative.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

