New England Law | Boston Professor Russell Engler Honored by AALS for Pro Bono Commitment

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Russell Engler, Director of Clinical Programs at New England Law | Boston, has received the 2023 Pro Bono & Public Service Opportunities Section Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of American Law Schools (AALS).

Russell Engler Accepts AALS Lifetime Achievement Award (PRNewswire)

The award is given annually to those who have significantly advanced pro bono and public service in the law school setting over the course of their career. Engler accepted the award in San Diego on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the AALS Annual Meeting.

Lisa Freudenheim, Dean and Professor of Law at New England Law | Boston, wrote in her nomination of Engler: "It is difficult for me to envision someone who has more consistently dedicated his entire career to access to justice issues than my colleague Russell Engler. It is at the core of his being, and behind every decision he has made in his trailblazing forty-year career.

"At our school, [Professor Engler] was the primary visionary and one of the founding faculty for our Center for Law and Social Responsibility, through which we created a home for faculty service projects. Much of the legal aid service work in which our faculty members engage would not have occurred without his initiative….[And] there are few in the Boston area legal community who have been involved in public interest and/or access to justice efforts who would not recognize [Engler's] contributions over the past three decades as indispensable."

Engler has been instrumental in shaping New England Law | Boston's clinical program through his leadership over the past three decades. He founded the school's immensely popular Public Interest Law clinic, which caters to a wide range of students, including those with no prior clinical law experience. Engler has been an innovative and inspiring presence within the law school, instigating curricular changes that have opened up student schedules so that they may engage in public service.

Engler joined New England Law | Boston as Director of Clinical Programs in 1993 after serving as Director of the Housing Law Unit at Brooklyn (NY) Legal Services, Corporation B. He has authored approximately 25 law review articles or book chapters related to access to justice and clinical legal education. His most recent work, appearing in the Boston College Law Review in 2021, paid tribute to late Chief Justice Ralph Gants of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, with whom Engler worked closely for many years.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND LAW | BOSTON

New England Law | Boston was founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. Today, New England Law offers its co-ed student body flexible, convenient programs that combine rigorous academics, dynamic community, and early access to practical experience, as well as a diverse, global alumni network spanning 29 countries, 50 states, and 99 practice areas. For more information, visit www.nesl.edu.

Dean Lisa Freudenheim posing with Russell Engler as he accepts AALS Lifetime Achievement Award (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/New England Law | Boston) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New England Law | Boston