Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.4 billion as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $3.8 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.6 billion, distributions of $887 million and net outflows of $260 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)


 

($ in millions)

 

   AUM

 

     Net

 

Market


 

  AUM


By investment vehicle:

  11/30/2022

     Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

  12/31/2022


Institutional Accounts:







  Advisory

$19,572

($379)

($562)

$ -

$18,631

  Japan Subadvisory

8,770

99

(409)

(84)

8,376

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,598

(59)

(173)

-

5,366

Total Institutional Accounts

33,940

(339)

(1,144)

(84)

32,373

Open-end Funds

38,695

76

(1,206)

(662)

36,903

Closed-end Funds

11,549

3

(262)

(141)

11,149

Total AUM

$84,184

($260)

($2,612)

($887)

$80,425

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-december-2022-301718383.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.