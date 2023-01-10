The ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous Program Announces 5 Winning Purrfectly Impurrfect Cats Living "Happily Furever After" and donates $50,000 to their Shelters

During November cat lovers who adopted purrfectly impurrfect shelter cats were invited to share their own "happily furever after" story to inspire others by uploading a photo/video to FelineGenerous.com .

EWING, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous program today announced the winners of its "Happily Furever After" sweepstakes and the biggest single donation the program has given away to date. Purrfectly impurrfect shelter cats are often overlooked for adoption due to age, illness, appearance, being bonded pairs or having misunderstood personalities. During the month-long campaign, more than 5,500 photos/videos of these amazing cats living "happily furever after" were submitted and the lucky winners selected are Elvis, Louie, Buddy, Miley and another Elvis. Each winning pet parent will receive a year's supply of ARM & HAMMER™ cat litter and each shelter will receive the $10,000 donation prize. The winning shelters are Kern County Animal Services (Bakersfield, CA), Blind Cat Rescue & Sanctuary (St. Pauls, NC), Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue (Denver, CO), Open Arms Animal Shelter (Louisa, KY), and Yavapai Humane Society (Prescott, AZ).

The ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous program announced five winning purrfectly impurrfect cats living “Happily Furever After” and will donate $50,000 to their shelters. (PRNewswire)

Purrfectly Impurrfect cats typically require a little extra patience and care to get acclimated in their new home. They may need extra time in their own room to get familiar with their new surroundings or even modifications to overcome a physical limitation. The "Happily Furever After" campaign celebrates those who have gone above and beyond to make sure their purrfectly impurrfect shelter cats get the love and care they need to successfully transition into their new homes ready to live "happily furrever after!"

"It's incredible to see how many wonderful people have taken the time to make small modifications to help ease their shelter cats into their new homes," said Pam Johnson-Bennett, Certified Cat Behavior Consultant. "Seeing Miley, Buddy Louie and both cats named Elvis thriving is a reminder of how cats are amazingly adaptable and easily learn to adjust with just a little TLC and patience."

Happily Furever After Winners

Click here to download the winning photos and video. Additional photos available upon request.

Winner #1

Cat: Elvis

Location: Louisa, KY

Pet Parent: Beverly Pack

Elvis has Cerebellar Hypoplasia (CH) which gives him his own special "sway in the hips" when he walks. He cannot jump or even use the litter box like most normal cats…but he has adjusted and so have I!!! It's actually what makes him such a wonderful member of my family. He is the proud "Foster Dad" to all the foster kittens we bring in from the local animal shelter—he cares for them, plays with them, nurtures them, teaches them the "cat stuff" they need to learn to be good kitties in their new homes. He LOVES all the babies we bring home for him to care for.

When he walks too fast or tries to run his legs just spread out underneath him. It's not unusual to find him all spread-eagle on the floor somewhere, or just lying on his back with all 4's in the air. He is such a funny boy!! This gentle, amazing boy loves everyone he meets and they just love him—you can't help but love him. His big green eyes will just melt your heart.

Shelter: Open Arms Animal Shelter

Location: Louisa, KY

WINNER #2

Cat: Louie

Location: Casco, MI

Pet Parent: Linda Miller

Louie is a real stinker [and has a misunderstood personality]...he was feral and scared of everything. After he was spayed and neutered, he has lived inside. Louie will fly through the house as soon as everyone has gone to sleep including my dogs. I can't leave food on the counter unless I'm standing right by it or it disappears. I've chased that boy more than once trying to get what he stole. I call Louie and Poppy (my Old English Sheepdog) .... "Bonnie and Clyde".... he throws the food down to her. It took quite a while for me to be able to touch him. He warms up a little more each day. He loves sleeping curled up with his mom, Lucy.

Shelter: Yavapai Humane Society

Location: Prescott, AZ

WINNER #3

Cat: Buddy

Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Pet Parent: Janine Zarate

Buddy is a bit crazy overall — but that [misunderstood personality] is what makes her purrfectly impurrfect. She's scared to death of strangers. We joke that when she's in a situation she doesn't like, she mentally goes into her "happy place" until it's over. She loves prowling around at night, making noise by opening drawers and cabinets. Sometimes I walk into a room and it looks like a ghost just left after rummaging in everything. She loves her sister (a cat) and tries to snuggle with her as much as she can but ends up annoying her sister too much. She sleeps right next to me at night. She's 12, so she does spend most of the day sleeping in sun pockets on the floor or under the bed. But when she wakes up, she acts like a crazy kitten.

Shelter: Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue

Location: Denver, CO

WINNER #4

Cat: Miley

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Pet Parent: Chrystal Blanco

Little back story, one day at work I saw Miley on a live video from the shelter and thought she was the cutest ever. My wife called, and it turned out she was a bonded pair with her sister. We did not hesitate, give us both! Why would anyone separate them? Miley, is the sweetest! She's the one who will tell you when it's bedtime. Even though, she is the starter of the daily midnight zoomies. She loves to lay down with us and make her little biscuits in any blanket. She also has this little habit of sucking her paw since she was just a little baby. It's the cutest ever. She's a big baby! Loves all the attention. She and her sister remain inseparable. I'm glad we were able to keep them together. I love them!

Shelter: Kern County Animal Services

Location: Bakersfield, CA

WINNER #5

Cat: Elvis

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Pet Parent: Kathy Plover

Elvis has a misunderstood personality, even after 8+ years with me, he is still afraid of everything. Every time that I sit down, he wants to be on my lap. He starts kneading, purring up a storm while doing so. He likes to tear his crinkle balls apart, and can't be trusted with most material toys, as he will ingest parts of them. He's also been known to chew on clothing items left where he can reach them.

Shelter Blind Cat Rescue & Sanctuary

Location: St. Pauls, NC

"We're thrilled to recognize the many cat lovers and shelters that go above and beyond to put in the extra time, love and support to give purrfectly impurrfect cats the happily furever after they deserve," said Kelly Dalton, Senior Associate Brand Manager, ARM & HAMMER™ Pet Care. "We hope by sharing these heartwarming stories it will inspire others to adopt a purrfectly impurrfect shelter cat and give them a happily furever after."

The ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous program is an online platform that easily connects people to a network of local cat shelters across the country to help increase adoption and generate product and monetary donations, with a specific focus on cats who tend to be overlooked due to age, illness, appearance or misunderstood personalities.

To receive updates on future Feline Generous campaigns in 2023, please go to felinegenerous.com .

SOURCE Church & Dwight Co., Inc.