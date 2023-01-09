TKO Miller Advises Profile Xtrusions, LLC on its Sale to Vytron, LLC, a Portfolio Company of Covey Equity Holdings, LLC

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the sale of Profile Xtrusions, LLC ("Profile Xtrusions" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of thermoplastic material extrusions to Vytron, LLC, a portfolio company of Covey Equity Holdings, LLC.

About Profile Xtrusions

Headquartered in Neenah, WI, Profile Xtrusions designs, engineers, and manufactures thermoplastic material extrusions. Profile Xtrusions supports a variety of primary and secondary end markets, ranging from home improvement and interior decoration to industrial, electrical insulation and transportation. Founded in 2003, the Company has become a full-service supplier for its customers as a result of complete in-house fabrication.

About Vytron

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Vytron was founded in 1978 and was acquired by Covey Equity Holdings in 2006. Vytron provides custom thermoplastic extrusions and specialty fabrication support for the automotive, industrial, and window and door markets throughout the country.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but a strong industry specialization in several applications, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website http://www.tkomiller.com

Contact: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

