InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Lunchbox for Warming Foods (ASP-180)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to microwave your packed lunch in remote locations," said an inventor, from Goodland, Kan., "so I invented the BLACKBOX. My design allows you to enjoy a hot meal when away from home and without the cost associated with purchasing food from a restaurant."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a lunchbox. In doing so, it allows users to heat food items when a standard microwave is not available. As a result, it increases convenience and it could make a lunch break more enjoyable. The invention features a portable and lightweight design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for workers, students, on-the-go individuals, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ASP-180, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

