Rising GameFi Star of 2023: Bless Global with Innovative P2O Model and Over 2 Million Pre-Registered Players

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global has reached a milestone of 2 million pre-registered players. This is the first time the game has announced its up-to-date information about the beta test. Day 1 retention during beta test is 94% with a user average online time of 218 minutes. This astonishing performance evinces Bless Global is indeed an AAA product with promising prospect to revitalize the GameFi ecosystem. Both mobile versions (App Store & Google Play) and the PC version will be officially released on Jan 10. Bless Global will be the pioneer product on PocketBuff, a global one-stop GameFi platform. The eagerly-anticipated game is expected to make an astounding move on the global GameFi chessboard.

(PRNewswire)

Innovative P2E & P2O Integrated Model

Bless Global is published by Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of the KOSDAQ-listed company Longtu Korea. Based on the original worldview and content of the PC game Bless, this AAA-level MMORPG retains exceptional quality of Web2 games while integrating a new play-to-own (P2O) Web3 gaming model with the fundamental play-to-earn (P2E) concept. The new model prioritizes fun gameplay, sustainable economy design, and autonomy through NFT ownership in the forms of virtual and in-game assets.

As the game allows players to mint their characters, gear, mounts, skins, and other in-game items into NFTs, the interactivity and playability of the assets are taken to the next level.

With epic storytelling and console-level graphics, this AAA GameFi MMORPG vividly depicts a stunning medieval fantasy world while providing diverse gameplay, including strategic dungeons, PvP/PvE battles, item collection, and other progression systems. Granting players the maximum freedom in group dungeon, skill casting, character customization, and skin choices, the game also features elements such as the metaverse, social interaction, and NFTs to advance and expand its gaming ecosystem. It is at the cutting edge in multiple aspects—game production, model design, mechanics design, and the list goes on.

$BLEC Issuance & Economic Model

The initial launch of $BLEC (a utility token designed exclusively for Bless Global) on PancakeSwap occurred on Jan 5, 2023. Players can follow Bless Global on Twitter to learn more details.

The total supply of $BLEC is 100,000,000. While 90% of it will be released year by year and minted in the game by players, the remaining 10% is reserved for marketing, liquidity provision, staking rewards and so on. Players can mint the Corestals they have in game into $BLEC tokens or open the special Mystery Boxes they have purchased to obtain them.

The supply and issuance of $BLEC is elastic. The internal token circulation consumption model, combined with the deflation-release model, can ensure logical and stable market circulation and build a robust value base.

In-game $BLEC consumption scenarios include:

Mystery Box

Consume $BLEC to purchase $BLEC Mystery Boxes that contain highly-demanded, extremely rare, and limited-edition NFTs. The PocketBuff market is the only place selling Mystery Boxes that contain certain rare NFTs.

Corestals

Dissolve $BLEC into Corestals in game to boost character battle power and enrich your gaming experience.

Guild

Consume $BLEC to build up your guild and help guild members to obtain bonuses Corestals.

Event

Consume or stake $BLEC to get an entrance ticket for external events and earn special event rewards.

Special Events & Rewards

As Bless Global is about to go online, players can now sign up for special events to get cool rewards.

Pre-register via the store and the official website to claim numerous Corestals and in-game items. Mint Corestals into $BLEC to earn. Invite enough friends to pre-register via the official website so that you can earn up to 100 $BLEC. Use it on PocketBuff to directly purchase in-game NFTs or the special Mystery Boxes for rare/highly-demanded NFTs. These NFT assets can be traded in the market. Follow Bless Global on different social platforms and participate in raffle events to get a chance of winning a Platinum VIP PASS (worth 49.9 USDT).

GameFi Union DAO Established by PocketBuff

PocketBuff, a global one-stop GameFi platform, has started to build its GameFi Union DAO with multiple partners to enhance the Web3 game ecosystem and attract Web2 gamers to join. The AAA title Bless Global will be the first game available on PocketBuff. Announced publicly, the GameFi platform has already formed partnerships with the following entities.

(PRNewswire)

Bless Global will be officially launched on Jan 10, 2023. For those who are interested, please follow Bless Global on Twitter to learn about the latest news and sign up for upcoming events!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlessGlobal

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Longtukorea