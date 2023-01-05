Timken Providing Engineered Bearings for Ford Motor Company's Electric F-150 Lightning

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, today announced its packaged wheel bearings are being used on Ford Motor Company's F-150 Lightning, the first mainstream electric light-duty pickup truck to hit the market. Timken bearings on the F-150 Lightning represent incremental content per vehicle, compared to its gasoline-powered counterpart.

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Timken Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

"Customers call on us to serve as a trusted technical supplier, utilizing our application engineering expertise to help them improve and differentiate product performance," said Andreas Roellgen, Timken executive vice president, president Engineered Bearings. "We collaborated closely with Ford's team to solve design challenges and support their high standards for safety and performance."

Timken was there to support Ford's timeline and provide an informed perspective on innovating product and process technologies to address the emerging electric vehicle (EV) trend. Timken has been working for many years on advanced designs for EVs, evolving its technology to create solutions that are lighter, smaller and more fuel efficient, yet capable of meeting the unique performance demands of EVs, including higher torque and load requirements. Timken's customized bearing designs are helping manufacturers like Ford switch to EV designs without the need to rethink their entire supply chain.

Timken has a long-standing relationship with Ford, dating back to the production of the Model T in 1908. Timken began providing the wheel bearings for the F-150 Lightning in April 2022. Ford also uses Timken bearings on its Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs, as well as other variations of the F-150.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 43 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

scott.schroeder@timken.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Timken Company