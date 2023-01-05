Matthew McGrath Joins Remark Holdings, Inc. as Director of Sales and Business Development

Will lead the sales, deployment, and installation of Remark's Smart Safety Platform (SSP) and Smart Sentry Products in the Southwest Region including the Las Vegas and Clark County Markets

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced that Matthew McGrath has joined Remark as Director of Sales and Business Development, where he is leading the sales, deployment and installation of Remark's Smart Safety Platform (SSP) and Smart Sentry Products among the many clients he has successfully worked with in the casinos, education, law enforcement, public transportation, and retail industries, as well as the public and private outdoor venues in Las Vegas, Clark County, and the greater Southwest Region.

Matthew brings 25 years of sales experience and special relationships from the electronics and physical security systems solutions, including the last eight years in security systems integration. Matthew started his career with Minuteman Security Technologies, where he held the title of Business Development Manager for the southwest region, leading the team from the Las Vegas branch office. In his role, Matthew's broad range of experiences includes leading projects from concept to custom design, installation, development, training, while providing support services.

After successfully navigating Minuteman's launch in the Las Vegas region, Matthew joined Lanmor Services of Nevada, an industry leader in access control and video management solutions as a Sales Manager in the Las Vegas area. During Matthew's time with Lanmor he worked extensively with casinos, city municipalities, community hospitals, and public safety agencies. Matthew's broad range of experience during this time with Lanmor included, providing technical sales and engineering direction for the development and design phase of the project, as well as ensuring system integration and installation guidelines are adhered to.

Mr. McGrath brings a single source efficiency to his clients, with close relationships working with leading video management systems and camera manufacturers, access control, intrusion and alarm, and the latest and most innovative artificial intelligence software. Matthew holds numerous certifications representing expertise in Milestone, Genetec, network configuration, shooter detection and license plate recognition.

"After spending the past eight years on the integration side of the security solution industry, I was looking for a real-time AI-powered solution that provided situational alerts when incidents occurred, rather than waiting for post-incident forensic investigation data. There is no doubt that artificial intelligence is the future of the industry. Remark's Smart Sentry Platform (SSP) and Smart Sentry Products are the most robust and innovative AI solutions in the global marketplace, providing real-time video analytics. I am honored and excited to join this team of industry leaders. Not only will Remark's full suite of cutting edge analytics help secure numerous facilities in various industries throughout the United States and globally, I am extremely excited over the limitless opportunities here in my home town of Las Vegas and having a hand in keeping the entertainment capital of the world as safe and secure as possible," says Matthew McGrath.

"We are delighted that Matthew has elected to bring his talents and extensive industry relationships for the benefit of both Remark and the customers we are servicing in the public security, hospitality and retail sectors," says Kai-Shing Tao, Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "Public safety and security remains an important priority for Remark, as our suite of products and services have proven to be an effective solution in augmenting current security solutions with leading edge real-time analytics, giving security professionals additional tools to help maintain public safety. Matthew has developed the proven trust and record to successfully introduce our solutions to the same customers he has worked with over the past eight years, and we are excited about what lies ahead."

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in various retail, public safety, and workplace applications. The company also owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focused on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company's corporate headquarters and U.S. operations are based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it also maintains operations in London, England, and Shanghai, China. The operations of the variable interest entities that the company consolidates are headquartered in Chengdu, China, with additional offices in Hangzhou. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment, and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views concerning future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

