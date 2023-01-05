Leviton to Add Matter Support to Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen Devices via Firmware Updates

Initial products to be Matter-enabled will be the D26HD Dimmer and D215S Switch

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the introduction of Matter support to its award-winning Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen portfolio of devices. Smart home users with existing Decora Smart devices that are part of the rollout will be provided a firmware update via the My Leviton app upon availability in early 2023. With the integration of Matter, customers will now be able to connect their Leviton Decora Smart devices locally to any Matter-enabled smart home platform of their choice. This is in addition to the product line's current compatibility with the most popular smart platforms, including Amazon Alexa™, Hey Google® and Apple Home®.

Local control, easy enrollment, and interoperability available through Matter support will provide future and existing Decora Smart users with a simplified experience to confidently connect to their systems of choice. Additionally, customers will continue to enjoy using the My Leviton app, offering a wide range of features – from tuning the lighting control performance of bulbs and fixtures with fade rates, preset light levels and setting minimum/maximum dim/bright adjustments, to night settings, away mode, custom dashboards, and more.

The first available 2nd Gen products to feature Matter compatibility are the Decora Smart Wi-Fi 600W Dimmer and 15A Switch. Additional Wi-Fi 2nd Gen devices are planned for future updates.

"With decades of smart home experience, Leviton believes in the benefits that Matter brings to our smart home customers," explained James Shurte, senior product manager of smart home for Leviton. "We're thrilled to provide Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen customers with an easy upgrade path via upcoming firmware updates."

Leviton's Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen products are backed by a 2-year limited warranty. All Decora Smart devices are compatible with Decora® and Decora Plus™ screwless wallplates.

To learn more about Matter support for Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen solutions, please visit www.leviton.com/matter. To learn more about the full line of Decora Smart Wi-Fi products, please visit www.leviton.com/decorasmart.





About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

