iSportsman and Huntworth to Sponsor Active-Duty Service Member Hunt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iSportsman has been dedicated to connecting active-duty service members, veterans and their families to outdoor recreational activities since 2009. So, the chance to sponsor a hunt this Jan. 14-20 with active-duty service member, YouTuber and outdoorsmen Mike Rogers, @TLOMikeRogers, provided an exciting opportunity to showcase the best of what iSportsman can offer.

Rogers has been providing fellow active-duty outdoor enthusiasts with tutorials, entertainment, and tips to successfully tackle the outdoors hunting scene and affiliated iSportsman opportunities. From breaking down lottery draws on Camp Pendleton, to sharing thrilling clips from scouting ventures, Rogers aspires to become the face of military affiliated outdoor enthusiasts.

In line with iSportsman's current initiative to provide a full suite of customizable outdoor solutions to a military audience, Rogers and iSportsman have worked together in the past: encouraging each other's success and ensuring the most accurate information was being provided to the outdoor audience.

Rogers will attempt to harvest a mule deer on BLM lands near Yuma Proving Grounds in Arizona. The unique desert terrain provides a welcome challenge to Rogers' expanse hunting technique. To make sure Rogers is well-equipped during this event, Huntworth has joined iSportsman as Roger's clothing sponsor.

Huntworth has been providing exceptional outdoor gear and camo since 2001, dedicated to providing gear for all weather and terrain at a competitive market value. Rogers' gear will feature Huntworth's new Tarnen line of camo gear: Built with shapes found in nature and distorted to introduce visual randomness and layered depth, Tarnen is designed to blend in with hardwood trees or evergreens, in open plains or mountain ranges. The full line of Tarnen camo gear is available through Huntworth. And the line provides all-season gear options, which can be worn in the field or casually at home.

Join us as we follow Rogers on what will hopefully be an exciting late-season trip by subscribing to the bi-weekly newsletter, iSportsmanUSA or following us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.

About iSportsman: iSportsman is the leading recreational program management solution in the nation, serving as the enterprise-level provider for the U.S. Army's and U.S. Air Force's hunting, fishing and firewood permit sales programs, as well as providing services to the U.S. Marine Corp, Army National Guard, and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services. Visit isportsman.com for more information.

