News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

CTI BioPharma to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

Presentation details:

Event: 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 
Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023 
Time: 7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

We are a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. CTI has one FDA-approved product, VONJO® (pacritinib), a JAK2 and IRAK1 inhibitor, that spares JAK1. VONJO is approved for the treatment of adults with intermediate- or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. This indication is approved under FDA accelerated approval based on spleen volume reduction. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). CTI is conducting the Phase 3 PACIFICA study of VONJO in patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia as a post-marketing requirement.

VONJO® is a registered trademark of CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts: 
Argot Partners 
+212-600-1902 
cti@argotpartners.com

(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)
(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-biopharma-to-present-at-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301713528.html

SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.