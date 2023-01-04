InventHelp Inventor Develops New Deep Fryer for Commercial Cooking (PBT-235)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for patrons at restaurants and fast-food outlets to view their food during the deep-frying process," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the EASY FRYER. My design would also offer a more efficient way to cook chicken, French fries, onion rings, fried shrimp, and other fried appetizers and meals."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a new type of deep fryer for commercial cooking. In doing so, it enables you to view the food during the cooking process. It also could increase efficiency and customer satisfaction. The invention features an effective and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for commercial kitchens, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp