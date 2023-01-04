EWTN To Air Pope Emeritus Benedict's Funeral Mass And Other Specials

IRONDALE, Ala., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (EWTN) – EWTN will broadcast the Funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as well as many other special programs on Thursday, Jan. 5. The day's schedule appears below. Please note: Times are subject to change. For live updates, please check EWTN's website, www.ewtn.com/tv/schedule; the EWTN app; and EWTN's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ewtnonline. Here's the lineup:

Thursday, Jan. 5

2:30 a.m. ET – Funeral Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI - Pope Francis celebrates the Solemn Funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, live from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. Encores at 2:30 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET.

8 a.m. ET - Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI – Live from the Chapel of Our Lady of the Angels in Irondale, AL, celebrated by the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word. Encore at 7 p.m. ET.

9 a.m. ET - Rosary for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI - Live from the Chapel of Our Lady of the Angels in Irondale, AL, led by the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word.

11 a.m. ET – The Papacy of Reason – Interviews with Church leaders, Vatican experts, Vatican experts, and prominent Catholic journalists on the principal teaching themes of the Pontificate of Pope Benedict XVI.

12:10 p.m. ET - Memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI - From the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., celebrated by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio, in the Great Upper Church of the Basilica.

1:30 p.m. ET – Thought of Pope Benedict XVI: Who is Joseph Ratzinger? – A spirited meditation on the life of Pope Benedict XVI with Fr. Charles Connor, Ph.D.

4:30 p.m. ET – Remembering Pope Emeritus Benedict Special from Rome - An in-depth look at the life and legacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Learn more about Pope Benedict's life and papacy at ewtn.com/benedict.

In addition to our broadcasted programs, view all past Masses, news updates, and live streamed programs on our Facebook page and YouTube channel.

For all the ways to access EWTN, please go to www.ewtn.com/everywhere.

