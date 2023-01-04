Discovery Behavioral Health Wraps 2022 With Acquisitions of Leading Treatment Centers and Expansion into Major Markets, Executive Appointments, and Launch of DiscoveryMD

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has ended the year with acquisitions of several premiere treatments centers and expansion into additional major markets, including Los Angeles, Milwaukee and Seattle. As well, the company announced several C-suite appointments and the launch of a new division, DiscoveryMD.

Currently, the privately held company has more than 150 treatment centers in 16 states nationwide with California accounting for fully half and Connecticut, Washington, Texas, Florida, Virginia and Maryland among those with five or more DBH centers. The company was established in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange County, California.

In February, DBH began the year by acquiring Dan Med TMS Neuro Institute, a leading treatment center specializing in TMS therapy for depression. The acquisition included three centers in the Seattle-Tacoma metro area at Bellevue, Kent and Renton. In July, Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry, with six TMS centers in California and six in Texas, became part of the DBH family of brands.

In August, DBH acquired Brookdale Premiere Addiction Recovery, a 110-bed residential facility located on 90-plus acres in eastern Pennsylvania. In December, DBH announced the opening of Center for Discovery Milwaukee, a 48-bed treatment facility for eating disorders located in a seven-story high-rise in the heart of the city's downtown.

In addition to acquisitions, DBH announced in June the launch of DiscoveryMD , a new outpatient division designed to offer medical solutions to people with chronic mood and addiction disorders resistant to conventional treatment methods. This includes medication management, TMS, ketamine and medical addiction support combined with traditional individual and group therapy.

The year also marked the appointment of key medical executives including Dr. Matthew Ruble, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer of DBH and Dr. Joseph Garbely, D.O., DFASAM, FAPA as Medical Director of the aforementioned Brookdale Premiere Addiction Recovery.

Executive level appointments included Joseph Tinervin as President of the Eating Disorder Division, Cecelia Hunt as Senior Vice President, Eating Disorder Division, Jennifer Carvalho as President of Substance Use Division, PJ Van Ness as President of the Psychiatric and Professional Services Division, Monika Valentine as President of the Medical Services Division, Shalaura Soliai as Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Andrea Piazza as Director of Virtual Programming.

"In 2022 we continued to build upon the foundation of our unprecedented expansion of traditional and virtual care in 2021. The new year will witness a new service launch and partnerships that will underscore our mission: Giving people access to evidence-based, quality behavioral healthcare," says John Peloquin, CEO and president, DBH.

