bp launches 2021 US Impact Report: Investing in America

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bp America releases latest US Impact Report, detailing its significant economic footprint in the country.

bp has invested more than $135 billion in the US since 2005, contributing $60 billion to the national economy in 2021

bp has invested more than $135 billion in the US since 2005, and our business activities support nearly a quarter million American jobs, contributing $60 billion to the national economy in 2021. bp has a larger presence in the United States than anywhere else in the world, and every major bp global business is active here.

In the report, Dave Lawler, chairman and president of bp America, wrote, "We are proud of our 150-year history in the United States, and we're committed to America for the long term as we transform our company in line with our ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get there too."

bp at a glance in the United States :

$5.5 billion spent with local businesses in 2021

$60 billion invested and 245,000 jobs supported across the US

$4.1 billion acquisition of Archaea Energy in 2022

The #1 marketer of natural gas in North America

US onshore wind farms produce enough electricity to power 500,000 homes

US offshore East Coast wind projects projected to generate more than $1 billion in economic output to New York State

Increasing investment in onshore US oil and gas business, mostly in Texas , from $1.7 billion in 2022 to $2.4 billion in 2023

More than $10 billion invested in Gulf of Mexico over the past five years and another $7 billion by 2025

For more on how bp is investing in America, including in key US states, go to: bp.com/USImpactReport

Further information: uspress@bp.com

About bp: bp's ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp has a larger economic footprint in the United States than anywhere else in the world, investing more than $135 billion in the economy since 2005 and supporting about 245,000 jobs. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

