Lumo Previews Revolutionary Smart Irrigation Valve for Growers at CES 2023

Innovative technology offers unprecedented control and visibility for growers to save water and improve crop quality

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumo [ lumo.ag ], an Agtech company focused on water sustainability through the development of smart valve and irrigation technology, will be previewing its revolutionary new product – the first smart irrigation valve for growers – at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lumo is a smart irrigation solution that helps growers save water, improve crop quality and reduce costs. (PRNewswire)

"With the Lumo smart valve, growers can take control of their irrigation systems and make a positive impact"

As water levels reach historic lows and the United Nations predicts a 40% shortfall in freshwater resources by 2030, tools to improve irrigation efficiency are urgently needed. Agricultural irrigation alone uses 70% of the world's freshwater, making it crucial for growers to have access to advanced technology that can help them save water, reduce costs, and improve crop quality.

"We are thrilled to preview the Lumo smart valve to the market at CES," says Devon Wright, CEO of Lumo. "As a company, we are dedicated to combating water scarcity by improving irrigation efficiency. With the Lumo smart valve, growers can take control of their irrigation systems and make a positive impact on both their bottom line and the environment. The future of irrigation is here, and Lumo is leading the way."

The Lumo valve checks all the boxes for firsts in the industry. It is the first valve to have a built-in controller, the first to have built-in flow and pressure sensors, and the first valve that is completely wireless and internet connected. This gives growers unprecedented control and visibility into the health of their irrigation system, enabling them to reliably automate and redeploy precious labour resources.

In addition, Lumo allows growers to accurately track their water consumption, giving them the ability to manage what they can measure. With initial interest in the product from notable wine producers such as Clos du Val, Pine Ridge Vineyards (a Crimson Group brand), Bohème, and Price Family, Lumo has already committed more than half of its 2023 inventory to early access customers.

The Lumo valve was developed by Henry Halimi, a prolific water technology inventor with over 20 water patents to his name. Halimi is the mastermind behind Flo, the successful residential smart water monitor that was purchased by Moen.

"I am proud to be developing a product that addresses the urgent need for more efficient irrigation systems," says Henry Halimi, Head of Research and Development, Lumo. "The Lumo valve is a game-changer for growers, and I can't wait to see the impact it has on the industry."

The Lumo Booth (Booth #60440) at CES 2023 will be located at Eureka Park inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Prototypes of the product will be on display, and irrigation management software demonstrations will be available.

To inquire about Lumo's early access program, which provides participants with priority access to the first production run of Lumo smart valves, visit lumo.ag or email LetsGrow@lumo.ag.

About Lumo

Lumo is a smart irrigation solution that helps growers save water, improve crop quality and reduce costs. Smart valves with built-in sensors provide automation, accountability and digital record keeping to give growers unprecedented visibility into the health of their irrigation network. Learn more by visiting lumo.ag

Media Inquiries

Bennett Fitzgibbon

VP of Marketing, Lumo

Media@lumo.ag

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lumo