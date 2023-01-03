Force Therapeutics Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Customers will benefit from simplified access to and implementation of Force's digital care management platform for operative and nonoperative MSK patients

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Force Therapeutics, a leading full-suite digital care management platform, announced today its availability in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, consume, and manage third-party software, services, and data that customers need to build solutions and run their businesses.

Force Therapeutics helps clinicians extend their reach with a provider-prescribed digital care management platform that delivers customized education and virtual physical therapy throughout an episode of care, helping clients reduce readmissions, decrease costs, and improve the patient experience. More than 70 leading healthcare centers rely on the Force Research Network to improve quality and realize better patient outcomes. (PRNewsfoto/Luna) (PRNewswire)

Healthcare providers rely on the Force platform to deliver provider-prescribed care pathways, digital education, and remote physical therapy to musculoskeletal (MSK) patients recovering from injury or surgery at home. Patients are connected to their care teams via remote monitoring and messaging tools and are routinely prompted to report their progress and complete patient-reported outcomes assessments. Clinicians use near-real-time status updates to monitor patients' therapeutic progress and identify at-risk patients in need of intervention, supporting improved outcomes while reducing care variation and costs associated with in-person visits and avoidable readmissions.

Through AWS Marketplace, health systems, physician practices, and ambulatory surgical centers will now be able to enjoy the simplified procurement that AWS Marketplace offers. In addition, current AWS customers can maximize existing investments on AWS and existing enterprise discounts when paying for the Force platform.

"With today's unique challenges, we want to make it as easy as possible for our clients to engage patients in active recovery, reduce avoidable readmissions, and manage a high volume of patients with limited resources," said Dean Collins, Chief Technology Officer at Force. "Making Force's platform available in AWS Marketplace means less friction and easier implementation for our clients, allowing them to scale faster and more efficiently through this proven, highly trusted cloud provider."

This follows the recent announcement of Force's Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) solution, which allows healthcare providers to monitor non-physiological patient-reported data to assess patient progress, effectively facilitating nonoperative care, virtual physical therapy, and efficient patient recovery while reducing the need for in-person visits. The Force platform provides compliant documentation for the new RTM Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes finalized by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), allowing providers to easily bill and receive reimbursement for their RTM services.

"As healthcare organizations continue to face rising costs and shrinking reimbursements, our platform supports them in standardizing high-value, cost-effective care, while making that care more accessible to a wider range of patients," said Bronwyn Spira, founder and CEO of Force.

About Force Therapeutics

Founded in 2010, Force Therapeutics is a leading patient engagement platform designed to help clinicians intelligently extend their reach. The Force platform leverages video and digital connections to directly engage patients at every step of the care journey – from the point of surgery scheduling to post-op recovery and beyond. Backed by millions of clinically validated patient data points and insights from more than 70 leading healthcare centers across the country, Force Therapeutics is proven to drive more effective recovery, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes and satisfaction.

