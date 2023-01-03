epres™ Awarded Patent for Next-Generation Bond Repair Technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- epres™: the next generation in high-performance haircare is proud to announce that the Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded Dr. Eric Pressly US Patent No. 11,491,092 for the brand's molecular technology that repairs disulfide bonds.

The patented research was done by Dr. Eric Pressly, PhD who holds more than 100 patents in bond-repair technology and considers epres™ to be his best invention yet. The patent is a transformative piece of intellectual property that the brand is using to revolutionize the haircare industry with their proprietary technology that continues to transform the hair long after it dries.

In salon, the Professional Bond Repair works as a single-step solution to actively re-bond hair structure without lowering the pH balance of the chemical service, which prevents increased processing times, reduced lift, and inhibited color deposit. For consumers at home, the Bond Repair Treatment Kit comes with an epres™ spray bottle and two water-free concentrate vials. Its formula actively re-bonds hair's structure adding lasting softness, strength, and manageability; its unique liquid-molecule technology continues to diffuse repair throughout each strand for hours after application. After initial purchase, consumers can shop the water-free concentrate vials separately.

This is first patent awarded to epres™ and the brand will continue to leverage its use of next-generation bond repair technology to develop and validate new innovations in the future. "Being awarded this patent confirms the credible science behind the formulation and the efficacious results," said Eric Pressly, Founder of epres™. "My motivation for developing this patented technology was to implement unique advancements into the bond-building space that the world has never seen before. For the past few years, I worked extensively to establish a technology that would allow liquid molecules to continue to move and explore the hair, looking for areas of damage in just one simple step."

About epres™:

Founder, Eric Pressly, first discovered his talent for innovation while pursuing his Ph.D. in materials science, working on everything from developing life-saving pharmaceuticals to inventing the bond-building category in haircare. Now he has created epres™ the next generation in high-performance haircare. The product range features two first-of-its kind, acid free, bond-building treatments available in the professional and consumer space. Each of the products are equipped with unprecedented Biodiffusion™ technology, which continues to move and repair even after the hair is dry.

