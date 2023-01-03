Chad Vincent Named One of Wisconsin's Most Influential Business Leaders

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chad Vincent, CEO, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW), featured in BizTimes Media "The Wisconsin 275" highlighting Wisconsin's Most Influential Business Leaders of 2022.

"I'm proud to be named a top influential business leader in agriculture," says Vincent. "I am surrounded by an incredibly strong and dedicated team and board of directors at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin."

The profile highlights Vincent in the agriculture category along with six others. Vincent has led DFW since 2016 driving sales of Wisconsin Cheese in over 6,000 retailers nationwide, garnering $40 billion in free media coverage annually, and over the past four years, Wisconsin specialty cheese sales have averaged 8.8% annual growth, nearly three times the growth seen in the total cheese category (3.1%).

As the Dairy Industry goes, so goes Wisconsin. Dairy isn't just a key economic engine of the state and it's not just the beating heart of Wisconsin – the Dairy Industry IS Wisconsin. Every glass of milk, stick of butter, cup of yogurt or wedge of world-class cheese we export is a kind of ambassador, shorthand for the people and values that make Wisconsin the special place that it is. And Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin exists to be tireless advocates for the attention and respect Wisconsin's dairy products deserve.

"The organization (Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin) works to promote an industry that contributes roughly $45 billion to the state's economy annually," states BizTimes' profile on Vincent.

This immense, year-long research initiative by the editors of BizTimes Milwaukee has resulted in profiling the state's most influential business leaders. Leaders were selected in these featured categories: banking and finance; business services; C-suite; emerging industries; health care; hospitality, tourism, and entertainment; insurance; living legends; manufacturing and energy; other leading industries; nonprofits and education; and real estate and development.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org.

