Achronix to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 11

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA), today announced that President and CEO, Robert Blake, will attend the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Mr. Blake is scheduled to host a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 and will be available throughout the day to meet with investors attending the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a conference call with Achronix management by emailing conferences@needhamco.com or contacting their Needham sales representative. A live video webcast and archived replay of Achonix's presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of Achronix's website.

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance, high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and Speedcore™ eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPath® accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.achronix.com.

