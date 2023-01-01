BetMGM Launches Sports Betting in Ohio

Sports betting leader debuts in The Buckeye State with mobile and retail offerings

NORTHFIELD PARK, Ohio, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today the launch of mobile and retail sports betting operations in Ohio. Fans across The Buckeye State now have access to the BetMGM mobile app and can also place wagers within BetMGM's retail sportsbooks located at MGM Northfield Park and the Great American Ball Park.

"Today marks a monumental day of growth for both BetMGM and the sports betting industry," said Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO. "Ohio is home to thousands of passionate sports fans, who now have the opportunity to enjoy first-hand the excitement and benefits of wagering with BetMGM."

The BetMGM app features a user-friendly platform, giving Ohio sports fans the ability to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures, and parlay wagers. Additionally, integration with MGM Rewards allows BetMGM users to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide, including MGM Northfield Park, MGM Grand Detroit, and MGM Grand, Bellagio and ARIA in Las Vegas.

BetMGM also announced today the opening of two new retail sportsbooks in the Cleveland and Cincinnati metro areas.

MGM Northfield Park: Located just outside of Cleveland , the BetMGM Sportsbook at MGM Northfield Park can be found within the award-winning gaming, dining, and entertainment destination. The BetMGM Sportsbook at MGM Northfield Park features an LED video wall and makes it easy for guests to access a variety of sports wagering options including five betting windows and 14 kiosks.

Great American Ball Park: As the Official Sports Betting Partner of the Cincinnati Reds, BetMGM debuted an in-stadium sportsbook at the Great American Ball Park that is open to guests year-round. The 6,244 square foot space features 15 betting kiosks and three betting windows. The BetMGM Sportsbook at Great American Ball Park is located on the northeast side of the stadium and is accessible via the arena plaza level entrance.

Matt Buckley, President & COO, Midwest Group, MGM Resorts International, said, "The addition of legalized sports betting at MGM Northfield Park strengthens our reputation as Ohio's premier entertainment destination. This new amenity will give our guests the ultimate sports viewing experience, while creating more jobs and economic growth for the state."

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

The BetMGM app is available for download in Ohio as well as on desktop at www.betmgm.com. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About MGM Northfield Park

MGM Northfield Park is Ohio's award-winning gaming, dining, and entertainment destination, located on the Northfield Park harness racing grounds, which offers more than 200 live harness races each year. The racino offers more than 1,700 gaming devices; an array of dining options such as Kosar's Wood-Fired Grill, Concerto Italian Kitchen and TAP Sports Bar; unparalleled live music and comedy events at Center Stage, a concert-style music venue, and The Neon Room, a high-energy lounge; and hosts guests for a variety of corporate and special events. The property also boasts a retail shop and state-of-the-art gas service station and car wash. For more information, visit www.mgmnorthfieldpark.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of the partnership. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

