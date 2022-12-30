Wellington College China wins HR Asia's 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia' Award three years running!

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Asia, Asia's most authoritative publication for senior HR professionals selected the winners for its annual HR Asia Awards. Once again, Wellington College China is thrilled to announce that it has received HR Asia's 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia' Award for the third year in a row. This award further underscores Wellington College China's steadfast commitment to cultivating talent and creating the best possible workplace for its employees.

Julian Jeffrey, Chief Executive Master of Wellington College China, said: "The third time is a charm! We are so immensely grateful and proud to be named one of the 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia' for the third consecutive year. What is even more remarkable is the fact that we are still the only education group to receive this honour. Earning this award once again is a benchmark achievement for Wellington College China and reflects the hard work of all our HR teams across the group. This prestigious award helps motivate us to continue improving the work we do for our employees every year."

Wellington College China schools have a culture founded on the Wellington Values of Courage, Respect, Integrity, Kindness and Responsibility. They are committed to providing a caring and supportive workplace where all employees can reach their full potential, take pride in their work and enjoy a true sense of belonging to a community.

The group's HR policy can be summed up in four words: "We are our people". They are the number one asset at every Wellington College China school. As such, Wellington College China schools invest in their employees' success with several personalised professional development pathways. They offer training to help educators upskill in everything from teaching methodologies to leadership and mentoring. The school's annual Continued Professional Development Directory, for instance, offers a wealth of courses and training opportunities that team members can enrol in throughout the year. They also encourage growth and advancement within the organisation by prioritising internal promotions and keeping all employees updated on the latest opportunities available.

Whether it is competitive salaries, generous health insurance packages or reduced tuition for employees' children. Wellington College China schools strive to make sure its employees feel cared for, providing everything from return flights for foreign employees to offering comprehensive employee wellbeing services.

HR Asia bases its assessments on several factors, such as employee engagement level and satisfaction rate; talent recruitment, retention, training and development; work-life balance; and employee communication. Thanks to its comprehensive policies, management processes and its commitment to career training and development, Wellington College China received a score far higher than the industry average.

Since its founding in 2008, Wellington College China has developed an excellent reputation as a pioneer in the international education sector globally. To date, more than 1,000 talented educators from nearly 30 different countries have joined the Wellington College China Family.

