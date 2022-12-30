2022 in Press Releases: The Year's Must-Read Stories

The press releases sent via PR Newswire that received the most attention this year

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 300,000 press releases hitting the wire this year, it was difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. As another year at the wire comes to an end, the team is recapping some major stories from 2022 that couldn't be missed.

PR Newswire 2022 Press Release Roundup. Photos provided by Parler (https://prn.to/3D0LUZ2); DeLorean Motor Company (https://prn.to/3KldqkY); McDonald's USA, LLC (https://prn.to/3LKLDw4); Sony Electronics, Inc. (https://prn.to/3TjqueL); Pet Poison Helpline (https://prn.to/3fQzXMD). (PRNewswire)

The press releases sent via PR Newswire – and how they perform – say a lot about what news audiences want to know about and the subjects they gravitate toward.

The following releases were some of the most-read on prnewswire.com over the past 12 months, and the analysts at PR Newswire have some insight into why. Some strayed from the more "traditional" press release format to focus on storytelling and appeal to readers' emotions. Others tied into some of the year's biggest new stories, including social media acquisitions, the housing market, extreme weather and more.

Click on the press release headlines to access the full story and accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Tech Acquisitions Dominate the News

Technology-related headlines consistently showed up among the year's most-read press releases. Among them were several high-profile acquisitions (whether they went through or not), including:

The metaverse and smart home tech were also among the recurring tech news trends in recent months. Read more in our latest recap of business technology news trends from the wire.

Health Stories Draw in Readers

As the pandemic rolled through its third year, the country also grappled with a baby formula shortage, the "tripledemic," new legislation and more. So it should come as little surprise to see several health-related press releases among the year's most-viewed.

Catch up on the latest health news trends, including mental health and flu season.

Big Finance Headlines

The economy had a roller coaster year, and some of the most-read finance headlines reflect many of the ups and downs.

Read more about the latest finance news trends, including inflation, housing and more.

Auto & Transport Newsmakers

This year, the travel industry continued its rebound and electric vehicles dominated the conversation. These were a few of the top auto and transport press releases of 2022:

The travel industry's return to normal is just one of several recent news trends the PR Newswire team noticed in recent auto and transportation press releases.

Top Consumer & Retail Stories

Consumer and retail press releases are consistently among PR Newswire's most-viewed releases and regularly show up in the weekly recaps.

These are just a few of the consumer product releases that caught readers' eyes in 2022:

The PR Newswire team scoured more than 5,000 consumer and retail headlines in September and October. Read what they found.

More of 2022's Most-Read Releases

To round things out, here are a few more of the year's top releases that stood out from the pack.

Dig deeper into the year's top press releases – and some of the reasons behind their strong performance – in our recent blog post.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases in 2023 by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the year's big press releases that consumers and the media were drawn to. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area in the new year, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PR Newswire