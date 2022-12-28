Schneider Electric to Unveil Latest Innovations in Sustainable Home Energy Management at CES 2023

- Industry leader premieres award-winning solutions offering homeowners new levels of control and simplicity to increase energy efficiency and reduce costs
- Schneider Electric executives will discuss new strategies and solutions to bring more clean, cost-effective, resilient, and secure energy to homeowners in booth #53711
BOSTON, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, will unveil the latest award-winning innovations in sustainable home energy management at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas (booth #53711, Tech West – Venetian Expo, Halls A-D).
As the industry leader trusted in 4 of 10 U.S. homes with a legacy in smart, sustainable home electrification, Schneider Electric is meeting the needs of consumers by changing the way they engage with energy in their lives every day. This comes at a critical time as the cost of utility power in the U.S continues to increase, while damaging weather events and grid instability are driving the need for more clean, cost-effective, resilient, and secure energy.
What:
Schneider Electric will unveil the latest in sustainable home energy management. Recognized by CES for their innovation, these award-winning solutions will help consumers address their home energy challenges by providing new levels of control and simplicity to increase energy efficiency and reduce their monthly energy bills
Who:
Schneider Electric executives will be available to demonstrate the latest innovations in sustainable home energy management, discuss their benefits for consumers and answer your questions
Where:
Schneider Electric booth #53711 – Tech West, Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas
When:
Wednesday, January 4 through Sunday, January 8, 2023
Schneider Electric will also host a series of Innovation Talks in their booth throughout the meeting. These consumer-focused sessions will explore important home energy topics, including industry trends, technical innovations and strategies for reducing energy costs. These sessions will take place as follows:
Thursday, January 5, 2023
- 11:40-12:00 pm Navigating the Paths to Energy Independence
- 1:30-1:50 pm The Inflation Reduction Act and How You Can Benefit
- 2:00-2:20 pm The New Energy Landscape: Top Trends Driving Change in Home Energy
- 2:30-2:50 pm Technology's Role in the Race to Build Sustainable and Resilient Communities
- 3:00-3:20 pm Build with Matter: A Promise to a Home Ecosystem
Friday, January 6, 2023
- 11:00-11:20 am Transforming Home Energy Systems for the EV Revolution
- 11:40-12:00 pm Build with Matter: A Promise to a Home Ecosystem
- 1:30-1:50 pm Imagination Made Possible: From Fishing Nets to Light Switches
- 2:00-2:20 pm Five Ways to Save on Your Energy Bill with Smart Tech
- 2:30-2:50 pm Your Home CAN be Net Zero, Discover How
Saturday, January 7, 2023
- 11:00-11:20 am Navigating the Paths to Energy Independence
- 11:40-12:00 pm The New Energy Landscape: Top Trends Driving Change in Home Energy
- 1:30-1:50 pm The Inflation Reduction Act and How You Can Benefit
- 2:00-2:20 pm Imagination Made Possible: From Fishing Nets to Light Switches
- 2:30-2:50 pm Build with Matter: A Promise to a Home Ecosystem
- 3:00-3:20 pm Transforming Home Energy Systems for the EV Revolution
Sunday, January 8, 2023
- 11:00-11:20 am Five Ways to Save on Your Energy Bill with Smart Tech
- 11:40-12:00 pm Your Home CAN be Net Zero, Discover How
- 1:30-1:50 pm Build with Matter: A Promise to a Home Ecosystem
- 2:00-2:20 pm The New Energy Landscape: Top Trends Driving Change in Home Energy
- 2:30-2:50 pm Technology's Role in the Race to Build Sustainable and Resilient Communities
