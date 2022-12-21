Stagwell (STGW) to Host Senior Brand Leaders for Special Interviews in the Content Studio at CES 2023

Content Will Be Freely Accessible Via Online Channels

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), is bringing its Content Studio to CES 2023, building on its successful debut at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in June 2022. The Content Studio will be housed at the Stagwell booth in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), 60488.

Stagwell experts and client partners will discuss transforming marketing through impactful technology in the Content Studio. (PRNewswire)

Interviews will be available on Stagwell's YouTube, LinkedIn, and the website. Join the conversation at #StagwellatCES.

As thousands descend on Las Vegas for CES, Stagwell is democratizing access to some of the senior-most business leaders across marketing, electronics, food and drink, luxury goods, media, sports, tourism and more. Through the course of these candid conversations, executives will share perspectives on topics including:

What are you doing to transform your business in the year ahead?

What does impact mean to you?

What technology do you think will spark the greatest transformation of your business in the next five years?

Over 15 leaders will join executives from across the Stagwell network in special conversation. Brands include:

AB InBev

Christie's

Fandom

Group Black

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Los Angeles Rams

Lyft

Magic Leap

Minnesota Twins

Qualcomm

Reddit

Sirius XM Media

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

Wells Enterprises (Blue Bunny, Bomb Pop, Halo Top)

Zappos

For Access to Content

In line with its mission to democratize content at exclusive events, Stagwell will make the interviews available to anyone, anywhere, via online channels including YouTube, LinkedIn, and the website. To join the conversation, use #StagwellatCES across all platforms.

"I worked with Bill Gates on his CES keynote 20 years ago when he told the world that all entertainment would be delivered digitally, and here we are: there's nothing you can successfully accomplish in business today without understanding technology's role in how consumers view and interact with the world around them," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "Virtually every consumer action and interaction is now online, and we're excited to host these leaders who are leveraging data and technology to know these consumers well and meet them where they are."

To Connect

Brand executives interested in participating in a Content Studio interview, and/or news organizations interested in obtaining this content for redistribution should contact ces2023@stagwellglobal.com to coordinate.

Journalists interested in participating in Content Studio interviews, or connecting with Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn, and/or leaders from the Stagwell Marketing Cloud or Stagwell network agencies, please contact pr@stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

