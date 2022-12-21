Lynne Holden, M.D., Elected to the ABEM Board of Directors

EAST LANSING, Mich., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) has elected Lynne Holden, M.D., to its Board of Directors. She is a professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Senior Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, New York. When Dr. Holden obtained full professorship in Emergency Medicine in 2018, she was just the fifth African American woman in the U.S. to achieve that position. She teaches and practices clinically at the Montefiore Hospital System-Moses Division. She has served as an ABEM oral examiner since 2003 and a senior oral examiner since 2013.

Dr. Holden's commitment to medicine extends to the nonprofit community to advance underrepresented in medicine (URiM) physicians and reduce health disparities. She is co-founder and president of Mentoring in Medicine, Inc., an organization that assists URiM students or those from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds to become health and science professionals. Additional examples of her national leadership include roles focused on increasing diversity with the Association of American Medical Colleges Pathway Program Committee, National Medical Association Emergency Medicine Section Chair, Friends of the National Library of Medicine Board of Directors, the W. Montague Cobb Health Institute Pathway Programs Co-Chair, and the D.C. Public School System Postsecondary and Career Education Executive Advisory Board Co-Chair.

Dr. Holden was elected to the Board in a special election to replace J. David Barry, M.D., who died tragically on September 2, 2022. She will begin her term on the Board in January 2023.

"ABEM welcomes Dr. Holden to the Board of Directors! We look forward to having her perspective and expertise in helping to carry out the ABEM mission of ensuring the highest standard in the specialty of Emergency Medicine," shared ABEM President, Samuel M. Keim, M.D., M.S.

