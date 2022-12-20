OmniTRAX and BRG Contribute $100,000 to Brownsville Community

Eleven Brownsville Non-profits Recognized for Their Essential Community Services and Programs

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, the transportation affiliate of The Broe Group, and its affiliate railroad, Brownsville & Rio Grande International Railway, LLC (BRG), announced the contribution of $100,000 to eleven Brownsville non-profit organizations. As part of OmniTRAX's annual commitment to local communities, OmniTRAX and BRG collaborated with the Port of Brownsville to identify a broad collection of local nonprofit recipients that provide critical resources for the people of Brownsville.

Representatives from OmniTRAX and The Brownsville & Rio Grande International Railway host the local nonprofit recipients of their annual community outreach program. $100,000 in donations were distributed to eleven local nonprofits throughout the Brownsville community. (PRNewswire)

"OmniTRAX is committed to the communities we serve, and we are proud to support the meaningful work happening each day within the Brownsville community," said OmniTRAX President and COO Sergio Sabatini. "Part of being a good neighbor is working together and lending a helping hand. These donations expand the reach and impact of dedicated local organizations that are doing an exceptional job of serving our Brownsville neighbors."

BRG operates 45 miles of rail at the Port of Brownsville, keeping the supply lines moving for steel, agricultural products, food products, and commodities. The BRG commenced operations in 1984 when the Brownsville Navigation District (BND) reclaimed Port railroad operations from the Missouri Pacific Railroad.

"I am thrilled to see businesses at the Port so committed to giving back to Brownsville. Every year, the Brownsville Rio Grande Railway and OmniTRAX generously reinvest in the quality of life for our communities," said Port of Brownsville Commission Chairman Steve Guerra. "The funds for these non-profit organizations will support meaningful programs and enable important services throughout the region."

The BRG donations are part of OmniTRAX's network-wide community outreach that provides one million annual meals and financial support for essential services that reach more than one million people nationwide.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

