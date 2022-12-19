NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP LAUNCHES LATEST EXPANSION INTO THE METAVERSE WITH 'HOUSE OF NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP' IN IHEARTLAND ON ROBLOX

THE BRAND'S SPRING 2023 COLLECTION INITIATIVES WILL BLEND THE VIRTUAL + PHYSICAL WORLD

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYX Professional Makeup announces their latest entertainment venture into the metaverse; the brand's highly anticipated Spring 2023 Drop collection will be available to experience virtually in iHeartLand on Roblox.

NYX Professional Makeup launches ‘House of NYX Professional Makeup’ in iHeartLand on Roblox (PRNewswire)

NYX Professional Makeup is one of the leading beauty brands activating in the metaverse, focusing on experiences that are changing the way consumers interact with NYX Professional Makeup offerings, while also empowering creators and celebrating self-expression.

In their latest brand adventure into the Metaverse, NYX Professional Makeup has entered Roblox in a partnership with iHeartMedia, expanding their connection to the world at play. As gaming continues to be an area of focus for the brand, merging beauty and ensuring digital is part of the shopping journey has been key. The "House of NYX Professional Makeup" in iHeartLand's immersive world launches on December 19, where 58.8 million daily active users on Roblox will have the chance to explore the brand's newest collection in a dreamlike-interactive space.

"Every year at NYX Professional Makeup, we release our Spring Collection by surprising our community with an immersive, social, and interactive experience", said Vivianna Blanch, Head of Marketing NYX Professional Makeup. "As one of the leading and fastest growing cosmetics brands, we partnered with iHeart, the top entertainment and leading audio brand, to drop our Spring Collection as they drop the latest in today's music. We are excited to immerse Roblox users into the world of entertainment, artistry, digital cosmetics and self-expression."

In the house, users will encounter the Los Angeles brand style and have different points of engagement to collect NYX Professional Makeup's limited-edition makeup looks for their Roblox avatars– the three looks feature exclusive Spring 2023 products: Vivid Matte Brights Liquid Liner ($9), Smooth Whip Matte Lip Cream ($8), Vivid Matte Liquid Liner ($9), and Bare With Me Blur Skin Tint Foundation ($14). The partnership will carry into 2023, where the brand's presence will also be spotlighted through the NYX Professional Makeup Pink Carpet featuring emerging artists from iHeartLand's upcoming Artist Chat Series where users can snap selfies with artists' Non-player characters (NPC's) and chat live with them.

An industry leader in the beauty space, NYX Professional Makeup continues to define the future of beauty, makeup artistry and e-commerce through immersive activations in the metaverse and Web3 via strategic partnerships to interact with fans of the brand. This latest integration with iHeartMedia will close out another year of digital experiences and growth in the metaverse for the brand, following the success of their Meta-Pride that brought diverse representation to the metaverse, creating the world's first beauty DAO, GORJS , and more.

The NYX Professional Makeup Spring 2023 collection and avatar looks are shoppable at NYXCosmetics.com and the House of NYX Professional Makeup can be found in iHeartLand on Roblox .

About NYX Professional Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, and is followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. While headquartered in the heart of Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops and beauty supply stores, as well as on www.nyxcosmetics.com.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

NYX Professional Makeup is creating a fully immersive experience including three limited-edition looks inspired by their newest product drop. Avatars can collect the looks and also snap selfies on the brand’s Pink Carpet. (PRNewswire)

Inside the House of NYX Professional Makeup, users will have different points of engagement with the NYX Professional Makeup Spring Drop collection (PRNewswire)

NYX Professional Makeup's newest product collection (L to R): Vivid Matte Brights Liquid Liner, Bare With Me Blur Skin Tint Foundation, The Brow Glue, Smooth Whip Matte Lip Cream and Vivid Matte Liquid Liner (PRNewswire)

NYX COSMETICS (PRNewsFoto/NYX Cosmetics) (PRNewsfoto/NYX Professional Makeup) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NYX Professional Makeup