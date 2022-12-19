Juice Americas Announces Availability of Multiple Adapters for J+ BOOSTER 2 Portable EV Charger

Market-leading portable charger for electric vehicles is now available in an extended 25-foot length and offered with optional adapters for NEMA 6-15, 6-50 and TT-30 outlets

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Americas Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Swiss-based Juice Technology AG – the market leader in portable chargers for electric vehicles (EVs) – today announced the availability of additional options for its rugged, portable two-in-one EV charger, J+ BOOSTER 2. Now, the portable wall charger is offered in an extended 25-foot length option and is additionally available with optional adapters for NEMA 6-15, 6-50 and TT-30 charging outlets in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

"We've taken one of the world's top-selling portable EV chargers and specially adapted it for the North American power grid," said Christoph Erni, founder and CEO of Juice Technology AG. "This 'Swiss army knife' of EV chargers is now even more flexible for every charging use case with a range of optional adapters and an extra-length option. These new features further demonstrate that J+ BOOSTER 2 is the among the most agile portable EV chargers available for use at home and on the road wherever you may travel."

The J+ BOOSTER 2 level-2, portable charging station is perfect for indoor and outdoor home charging. The UL certified, NEMA 14-50 EV charger includes a wall bracket for compact use at home and a practical carrying case for use on the road. The rugged device now comes in both a 21-foot and 25-foot length option which includes NEMA 14-50 and 5-15 wall socket adapters.

Additional adapters for NEMA 6-50, NEMA 6-15 and NEMA TT-30 outlets are also now available, making J+ BOOSTER 2 ready for any charging environment, anywhere.

Pricing and Availability

Available now on Amazon in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, the J+ BOOSTER 2 two-in-one portable charging station starts at $699.99. The new 25-foot option is priced at $749.97. Pricing for the new charging adapters starts at $79.98. For more information visit: https://juice.world/en/technical-highlights or shop for J+ BOOSTER 2 today on Amazon.

About J+

J+ is a brand of Juice Americas Inc. headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and part of the Juice Group, the globally active Swiss producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs). J+ is actively marketed in North America, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It has entered the North American market with a version of the JUICE BOOSTER 2, the most popular portable EV charger in Europe, which has been specially developed for this region as the J+ BOOSTER 2. For more information, visit: https://www.jplus.world/.

Juice has entered the North American market with a version of the in Europe most popular portable wall charger Juice Booster 2 specially developed for this region – the J+ BOOSTER 2.

About Juice Technology

Juice Technology AG is a globally active producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company's comprehensive product portfolio, featuring AC and DC charging stations ranging from lightweight portable devices to large fast chargers, makes it one of the very few full-range vendors in the industry. Juice has dominated the market for portable 22-kW charging stations since 2014. To find out more about the company, its products and solutions, go to http://www.juice.world. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Note: Images library is available here.

Media Contact:

Erin Jones

Avista Public Relations for Juice

704-664-2170

ejones@avistapr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Juice Technology