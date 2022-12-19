Dr. Franz Josef Kruger joins Zeta Energy Advisory Board

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Energy, a Texas-based company that has developed a safe, low-cost, high performance and sustainable battery for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets, announced today that Dr. Franz Josef Kruger has joined Zeta's advisory board.

Franz Josef Kruger is Chief Executive Officer at InnoventisConsulting S.A. and a Senior Advisor at Roland Berger, a global consultancy with extensive experience in the automotive, battery and energy sectors. He was formerly head of R&D for electric vehicle batteries at Varta AG and brings over forty years of experience working with batteries and the automotive industry.

As noted by Charles Maslin, CEO of Zeta Energy, "Franz's deep industry knowledge and expertise across the entire battery manufacturing process along with his stellar industry reputation make him an invaluable addition to the Zeta team. The fact that Franz was attracted to Zeta after being hired by a third party to evaluate the commercial viability of our technology is an affirmation of our critical path as well as an honor to our team."

Zeta Energy has developed a lithium sulfur battery system with both a proprietary cathode and a proprietary anode. Its sulfurized carbon cathodes offer superior stability and capacity by preventing the polysulfide shuttle effect that has long held back advances in lithium sulfur batteries. Zeta's sulfur-based cathodes are also inherently inexpensive, dramatically simplifying and securing the supply chain by eliminating the use of cobalt, nickel, and manganese. Zeta's lithium metal anode is dendrite free and has significantly higher energy density than current and advanced anode technologies.

About Zeta Energy

Zeta Energy is a US-based privately-held company focused on developing and commercializing high performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta has filed more than thirty patents on its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology.

