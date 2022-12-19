CITGO Joins ENERGY STAR Partnership Program

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation has joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR program as an ENERGY STAR Partner. Building on ENERGY STAR certifications of the Corpus Christi refinery, participation as an ENERGY STAR partner will become a company-wide focus.

"Voluntary participation as an ENERGY STAR Partner is consistent with our ongoing commitment to operational excellence," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "Joining ENERGY STAR provides access to a vast network of industrial partners to continue to learn and improve our energy efficiency as we prepare ourselves for a lower carbon economy."

Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch added, "Improving the energy efficiency of our nation's industrial facilities is a key step in helping protect the environment."

CITGO facilities have a range of manufacturing processes and energy requirements encompassing the Lake Charles, Lemont and Corpus Christi refineries; lubricant packaging plants in Oklahoma City, Cicero and Atlanta; terminal locations; and the Houston headquarters building. Employees will participate through a dedicated team of energy efficiency leaders. Recognizing the important role energy efficiency plays in the sustainability of its operations, CITGO began preparations by engaging employees, identifying a supporting organizational structure and hosting an Energy Summit. At the summit, employees, field experts and thought leaders introduced innovative ways the company could utilize to improve energy usage; some of which are already in motion. Participation as an ENERGY STAR Partner was a logical next step in these efforts.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,300 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including about 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More information about the impacts of ENERGY STAR can be found at: ENERGY STAR Impacts. Learn about the many ways ENERGY STAR helps consumers and business at ENERGY STAR.

