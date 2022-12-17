NEOGENOMICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NeoGenomics, Inc. - NEO

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 6, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against NeoGenomics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: NEO), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 27, 2020 and April 26, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

About the Lawsuit

NeoGenomics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 28, 2022, the Company disclosed that its CEO was stepping down effective immediately, that it expected 1Q2022 revenue and EBITDA below the low end of its prior guidance, and that it had withdrawn its 2022 annual financial guidance. On this news, shares of NeoGenomics fell $5.30 per share, or 29.8%. Then, on April 27, 2022, the Company disclosed its 1Q2022 financial results confirming revenue and EBITDA below its prior guidance, among other things, that the market "was moving towards larger, more comprehensive panels" and that the Company was "seeing bigger and bigger panels coming from…emerging companies . . . where we have not kept up." On this news, shares of NeoGenomics fell $0.41 per share, or 3.8%.

The case is Goldenberg v. NeoGenomics, Inc., No. 22-cv-10314.

About ClaimsFiler

