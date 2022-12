FDA Roundup: December 16, 2022

On Wednesday, the FDA approved updated labeling for capecitabine tablets (Xeloda) under Project Renewal, an Oncology Center of Excellence initiative aimed at updating labeling information for certain older oncology drugs to ensure information is clinically meaningful and scientifically up-to-date. This is the first drug to receive a labeling update under this pilot program.Project Renewal is a collaborative program that involves external oncology experts and early-career scientists to review existing published literature and gain first-hand experience in the selection, curation and evaluation of evidence for independent FDA review. It's limited to updating labeling of older oncology drugs with decades of use, multiple supportive clinical studies and substantial post-marketing experience.New and revised indications for Xeloda are for cancers of the colon, rectum, breast, the gastrointestinal tract and the pancreas. The drug's dosage regimen also has been revised and updated for several indications, including the option for a lower starting dose for patients with metastatic breast cancer. For more information on the new indications and dosage regimens, as well as possible side effects and other drug safety information, see Xeloda's prescribing information