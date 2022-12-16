Aquamaids Bingo to Host New Year's Eve Bingo and Dinner Party

The Festivities, Which Will Include Big Money Prizes and a Catered Dinner, Will Take Place on Friday, December 30, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquamaids Bingo is pleased to announce that they will be ringing in the New Year with a special New Year's Eve Celebration.

The New Year's Eve Bingo and Dinner Party will be held on Friday, December 30 at Aquamaids Bingo Hall on 1600 Martin Ave. in Santa Clara, California. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Bingo fans may purchase tickets now for the celebration, which is limited to 432 players. Tickets cost $150 and include reserved seating.

The $150 NYE buyin includes plenty of big money prizes, including three $5,000 "Must Go" with one of each strip game; 10 Strip Games (4 Strips of each) with a $2,000 prize; an All U Can Play Paper 10 Games, with a $500 prize (maximum of 6 papers), and double action one of each color with a $500 prize (2 games).

A catered dinner will be served at the New Year's Eve celebration countdown to 2023. Attendees will enjoy classic Caesar and Harvest and Garden salads, spaghetti and meatballs, gourmet rolls with butter, and refreshing beverages like infused cucumber-mint water and sweet lemonade.

Dessert will be chocolate and lemon cake, and all guests will take home a NYE Goodie Bag.

"For online reservations, go to Aquamaidsbingo.org," a spokesperson for Aquamaids Bingo noted, adding that if people need help purchasing tickets, they should see Manager Victor Carrasco at the Aquamaids Bingo Hall during Bingo Session Hours, which are from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

The entire team at Aquamaids Bingo is looking forward to the New Year's Eve Bingo and Dinner Party, and welcoming in 2023 in a fun and lively atmosphere.

About Aquamaids Bingo Hall:

For those who crave the excitement, fun and social interaction of live-action bingo, Aquamaids Bingo Hall in Santa Clara is the destination people are looking for. They offer traditional classic bingo games as well as many of the hottest and latest strip bingo sessions and biggest daily payouts in the Bay Area. For more information, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/

1600 Martin Avenue

Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 988-9936

