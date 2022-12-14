AERO SUSTAINABLE MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CAN REPLACE PAINT LINES IN NEW EV AUTOMOTIVE PLANTS SAVING OEMs MILLIONS AND SAVING THE PLANET WITH ZERO CARBON EMISSIONS, PVCs, VOCs, AND SOLVENTS

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AERO Sustainable Material Technology is a proven environmentally friendly paint film system that can replace spray applied paint lines in new electric vehicle automotive plants, thereby saving OEMs millions in capital and operating expenditures. The revolutionary paint system provides superior durability and equal or greater aesthetic value, while saving the planet with zero carbon emissions, zero VOC emissions, and zero PVC compounds. Automotive paint lines are one of the most expensive systems in a manufacturing facility, costing tens of millions of dollars to install and maintain as they consume the most energy in the plant and are most hazardous to the planet. The benefits of replacing paint lines with paint film systems have been recognized earlier, but difficult to implement due to the infrastructure for traditional paint already in place. Now, with new plants being built to manufacture electric vehicles and greater emphasis on sustainability, AERO is aimed to revolutionize the industry and on target with proven applications.

"Environmental sustainability is paramount in all industries, making traditional paint obsolete," said James E. McGuire, Jr., CEO of AERO Sustainable Material Technology. "In addition to being environmentally sustainable and significantly less expensive than paint, AERO Sustainable Material Technology is more durable, customizable, lightweight, aerodynamic, and weatherable than paint," added McGuire. "AERO's unique sustainability and performance capabilities are adding value to the Land Rover Defender with their satin finishes, and several other OEMs are now recognizing that competitive advantage."

AERO Quality and Design Benefits:

AERO is up to 17,000 percent more durable than traditional spray in longevity, environmental resistance, scratch and chip protection, and its self-healing clear coat eliminates micro abrasions such as "swirl marks." It also helps resist environmental effects that lead to fading, discoloring, hazing, and changes in gloss. The result is a lasting factory finish, in either gloss or satin, that will not degrade over the life of the vehicle.

AERO Sustainable Material Technology is a game changer in the automotive, marine, motorsports, wind energy, and architectural industries. For more info go to: https://sustainablematerialtechnology.com

