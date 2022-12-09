InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Garbage Bag for Repelling Insects (NPL-425)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved plastic bag for the disposal of trash," said an inventor, from Cape Coral, Fla., "so I invented the MIRACLE TRASH BAGS. My design would offer the benefits of an insect-repellant agent without the hassle of spraying the trash bag or receptacle."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved garbage bag for repelling insects. In doing so, it helps prevent an infestation of crawling and flying insects. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also offers a fresh scent. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

