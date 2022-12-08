UL Solutions Introduces SPIRE™ Qualification Program to Meet Demand for Smart Building Assessment and Verification

The SPIRE Qualification Program offers a pathway for trained third-party qualified assessors to conduct SPIRE Smart Building Assessments and gain insights from UL Solutions smart building experts.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced the SPIRE™ Qualification Program that empowers third-party building professionals to broaden their skill set and business by learning to conduct a SPIRE Smart Building Assessment™.

Driven by increasing demand for smart building assessment and verification, the new program and training aim to scale the SPIRE program and help consulting and design firms provide solutions to address relevant and impactful gaps. Experienced firms in the building industry, including design consultants, architects and technology solution providers, are ideal candidates to earn SPIRE qualified assessor status.

Introba, the combined organization and new brand name of Ross & Baruzzini and Integral Group, was the first firm to become a SPIRE qualified company. As a design services firm delivering integrated technology, consulting and engineering solutions for safer, more sustainable and resilient facilities, smart buildings are a core element of Introba's global strategy. By having SPIRE qualified assessors available to customers, the combined firm is positioning itself to offer advanced technology, consulting and green engineering solutions that will help solve challenges for increasingly complex smart buildings.

"Our clients rely on us to solve complex problems and bring their vision to life. As one of the first companies to take advantage of the SPIRE Qualification Program, we deepened our knowledge by training directly with UL Solutions. We can now offer our clients further value and expanded assessment capabilities," said Bill Overturf, president of Introba. "Smart buildings have the potential to transform our communities and the industry, and Introba is well-positioned with expertise in consulting, technology, sustainability and engineering solutions to support our clients. The SPIRE program stood out to us because of the program's holistic approach to assessing smart building cybersecurity, connectivity, health and sustainability."

The SPIRE Qualification Program is part of the SPIRE Smart BuildingsTM Program, an objective assessment and rating program for smart buildings created in a partnership between the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) and UL Solutions. The SPIRE Smart Building Assessment™, part of the SPIRE program, is an evaluation for smart buildings that results in an overall UL Verified SPIRE Smart Buildings Rating as well as a road map for recommended performance improvements.

"The SPIRE Qualification Program is a mutually beneficial effort to expand timely access to smart building assessment services," Sudhi Sinha, vice president of Ecosystems and Service Development at UL Solutions, said. "By supporting experienced professionals through training and empowering them to offer new assessment capabilities, we are better positioned to support the growth and evolution of the smart building industry."

SPIRE qualified assessors may perform a SPIRE Smart Building Assessment and provide evidence of the corresponding building rating to UL Solutions. Based on an independent review of the evidence, UL Solutions may issue a UL Verified Mark and SPIRE Smart Building Rating, if appropriate. To be considered for qualified assessor status, candidates must meet all qualification requirements and complete training with UL Solutions.

