OPERATION HOPE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF 9TH ANNUAL HOPE GLOBAL FORUMS ANNUAL MEETING 2022 IN ATLANTA

Nation's largest non-profit dedicated to financial literacy and economic inclusion assembles world's foremost thought leaders in Atlanta December 11th-13th

Theme for the 2022 Annual Meeting, "Bridging the Divide," will feature conversations with leaders from Government, Community and Private Sectors including Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, among others.

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE, the nation's leader in financial literacy and economic inclusion, today announced that its 9th Annual HOPE Global Forums will return to Atlanta, GA December 11-13, 2022. This year's event - the Annual Meeting of the HOPE Global Forums - is themed "Bridging the Divide." The goal of the meeting is to galvanize thought and action around building an economy that works for everyone, particularly underserved communities. The HOPE Global Forums annual meeting is now the largest gathering in the world dedicated to empowering poor and underserved communities and coincides with the non-profit's 30th anniversary celebration.

Nearly 5,000 global delegates representing diverse industries will convene for 3 days of discussions, ideas and action.

Co-Chairs John Hope Bryant, Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman, CEO and Ambassador Andrew Young, HOPE Global Spokesman, Civil Rights Icon and Chairman of the Andrew Young Foundation, will host nearly 5,000 delegates representing government, community and private sectors for three days of discussions, ideas and action with the option for in-person or virtual attendance.

With the theme "Bridging the Divide," the Operation HOPE Annual Meeting will examine the issues of the day through four tracks: Bridging: The Wealth Divide, Bridging: The Cultural Disconnect, Bridging: The Opportunity Gap, Bridging: The Wellbeing Deficiency. Various special announcements are expected, including new partnerships and programming for 2023.

The 2022 Annual Meeting will be hosted in the historic Hyatt Regency ballroom where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. held his final Southern Christian Leadership Conference focused on the Poor People's Campaign, which demanded economic and human rights for Americans of diverse backgrounds in 1968. Likewise, the HOPE Annual Meeting seeks to create 'social justice through an economic lens.'

"Our Annual Meeting is the most important gathering in the world for leaders committed to building an economy where the benefits and opportunities of free enterprise can be extended to everyone," said Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman and CEO John Hope Bryant. "We'll engage individuals and organizations in conversations to demonstrate that doing well and doing good are not mutually exclusive— that you can grow the table, add a seat and improve your bottom line in the process."

With live and pre-recorded segments as well as break-out rooms for extended dialogue and questions, the 2022 HOPE Global Forum agenda includes a dynamic 'who's who' list of global leaders representing a diverse mix of industries. Confirmed panelists include:

Walmart CEO, Doug McMillon

PayPal CEO, Dan Schulman

Delta Air Lines CEO, Ed Bastian

The Potter's House, Bishop T.D. Jakes

NASCAR President, Steve Phelps

Pfizer Chairman and CEO , Dr. Albert Bourla

Artist, Entrepreneur & Activist, Tip "T.I." Harris

U.S. Senator, Hon. Raphael Warnock

MSNBC President, Rashida Jones

27 th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Isabella Casillas Guzman

RISE CEO, Diahann Billings-Burford

Co-Founder and Exec. Chairman Ares Management , Tony Ressler

Edelman U.S. CEO, Lisa Osbourne Ross

NBA Hall of Famer & Founder Hill Ventures, Grant Hill

Chairman and CEO iHeartMedia, Inc., Bob Pittman

Mayor of Atlanta , Andre Dickens

Former White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney

TIME President, Keith Grossman

Fortune CEO, Alan Murray

Earn Your Leisure Co-CEOs, Rashad Balil & Troy Millings

President & CEO, National Newspaper Publishers Association, Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis

Acting Comptroller of the Currency, Michael Hsu

Cross River Founder, President & CEO, Gilles Gade

HOPE Global Forums' sponsors include Wells Fargo, Truist, and Huntington Bank, among others.

Since 2013, over 1,700 commitments have been gathered for new and existing empowerment programs and services, volunteerism and mentorship. These commitments have allowed Operation HOPE to serve over 115,000 youth and adults around the world. All HOPE Global Forum participants are charged to commit to an action that will further the Forum's purpose.

Interested participants can register for the 2022 meeting here. Global influencers and community leaders are invited to host a Watch Party online. Operation HOPE will also post recorded segments following the events and panel discussions. Guests are encouraged to adhere to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, as outlined by the CDC.

For more information about The 2022 HOPE Global Forum, including a detailed agenda, please visit: HopeGlobalForums.org. Join the conversation on all social media platforms using #HGF22.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: www.OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

